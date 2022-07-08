Inspiration found Within These Walls

Published: 8th July 2022 15:18

Hotwalls Studios artists hold Within These Walls art exhibition

An exciting exhibition of new art work, compiled by the creative artists at Portsmouth City Council's Hotwalls Studios, will be on display at the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth between 10am - 4pm from Friday 15 July - Sunday 17 July 2022.

Within These Walls is a free event inspired by the studios’ unique location - the architecture, atmosphere, people and history of the Hotwalls and the Round Tower. The result is a varied collection of paintings, drawing, textiles, prints, jewellery, ceramics and more.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "It's fantastic to see this collaboration between local artists, and remarkable to see them finding inspiration from our exceptional heritage location. I hope those who participated are proud of the work they have created and enjoy seeing it showcased to the people of Portsmouth. Please drop in and take a look."

The city’s historic fortifications have been transformed into thirteen working studios where artists and designer-makers start and grow their creative ventures in an environment of mutual support, creativity and innovation.

The Hotwalls Studios is easily reached by public transport: The Hard Interchange is a short walk away and offers bus, rail and coach links and a connection to the city’s Park & Ride.

Any budding artists and makers are encouraged to get in touch to register their interest in the Hotwalls Studios and will be sent an application form when any studios become available. They can also let you know about other spaces in the city and surrounding area.

