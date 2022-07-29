Rangknit by Pooja Shah with University of Portsmouth 10th to 20th August with two practical workshops 13th & 20th August

Published: 29th July 2022 13:20

Drawing on a variety of cultural and societal influences, Pooja Shah uses yarns, colour and pattern to show that ‘Home’ is not a mere place that is left behind when a migrant like herself travels far away from her homeland rather that home can become a ‘practice’ that is carried with you and continued in a different way in another place.

Pooja uses her knitting practice to explore new portable ways of making Rangoli a traditional art amongst womenfolk in India when a design is drawn on the ground at the threshold of a doorway and the pattern is coloured with brightly dyed rice flour. Rangoli designs are passed down from mother to daughter and the beautiful designs are inherently impermanent and fragile but Pooja’s knitted Rangoli can be carried with her.

Pooja Shah is a PhD student at the School of Architecture, Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries at Portsmouth University & ‘RangKnit’ is a solo show of works created during her practice-based doctoral research. The exhibition which opens on the 10th August includes 2 participatory workshops the details of which, along with more information about Pooja’s practice, can be found here.

Rangknit

by Pooja Shah

10th to 20th August 2022

WORKSHOPS

Rangknit Corner Workshop Saturday 13th August 2-4pm

Rangoli Workshop Saturday 20th August 2-5pm

Gallery open daily 12-5pm

