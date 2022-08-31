https://analytics.google.
Lie of the Land Photography Exhibition

Published: 31st August 2022 16:21

Lie of The Land is an exhibition of work produced and curated by students who are currently completing their MA Photography studies at The University of Portsmouth. We don't show photography at Jack House Gallery very often so this is a great opportunity to come and see the work of 6 young and talented photographers from incredibly diverse backgrounds. For further information click here

Lie of the Land
MA Photography Students
Portsmouth University
5th to 10th September 2022
Preview Drinks Monday 5th Sept 5-6.30pm
Gallery open daily 12-5pm

