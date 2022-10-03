https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth’s leading contemporary art gallery Aspex is looking for new Trustees

Published: 8th September 2022 11:24
Aspex brings new art and ideas to the heart of Portsmouth. Its mission is to cultivate art, creativity and a collaborative community. The charity believes that art makes our lives better, brings joy, broadens minds, facilitates learning and creates meaningful connections in our communities. It creates opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience contemporary visual art - from looking and discussing, to making and curating.
 

Aspex is now looking for new Trustees to support it in achieving its aims. It is an exciting and rewarding time to join the charity, as it focuses on improving access to cultural opportunities for their participants, including people with dementia, children and young people, and the refugee and asylum seeker community, as well as engaging those in Portsmouth and the surrounding area who may have not visited the gallery or interacted with contemporary visual art before. The charity is particularly looking to appoint new Trustees with experience and or expertise in finance, artistic practice, education/learning, and the environment.

“Being an Aspex Trustee  is  an  opportunity  for  me  to  give  back  to  my  community, while also providing me  with  an  overview  of  an  entire  organisation.  The  experience has enhanced the opportunities I have had in my working life, supporting me to learn vital leadership skills.” says Maricar Jagger, Refugee Coordinator for the Diocese of Portsmouth and Aspex Trustee.

To find out more about becoming an Aspex Trustee and download the recruitment pack, please visit aspex.org.uk/opportunities.

Prospective Trustees are also invited to an informal meeting in person at Aspex on Sunday 25 September 2022, 12pm with Dr Dawn Langley, Chair and Joanne Bushnell, Director. Please email  jo@aspex.org.uk to book, or if you cannot attend but would like to arrange a chat, they may be able to offer an alternative time and date online.

Deadline for applications is Monday 3 October 2022.

 

