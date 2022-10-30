https://analytics.google.
Playful new exhibition exploring cultural foods by Portsmouth’s Refugee and Asylum Seeker families opens at Aspex

Published: 24th September 2022 11:42
Aspex Portsmouth are delighted to present Playful - the latest exhibition at the gallery in partnership with Refugees and Asylum Seekers from Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.
 

Working in collaboration with Artist Educator Flora Duley, Refugee and Asylum Seeker children and families explored their relationship with food in a fun and playful way across six creative sessions. The families brought personal experiences to the sessions, sharing their favourite foods from their own country, as they created ceramic tableware, large papier mache vessels, and mini food and recipe zines.

Their creations are now available to view in the Learning Space at Aspex until 30 October 2022.

“Portsmouth City of Sanctuary are honoured to have partnered with Aspex during the summer to deliver art sessions to Asylum Seeker children in the community. The art sessions provided a safe, creative space for the children,” says Shamila Dhana, Trustee and Founder Member of Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.

 

“I was interested in pattern making as a form of sharing, and wanted to explore patterns found on ceramic tableware and vessels from  different  cultures  in ancient history. I am interested in the sharing of stories around food and social meal-times, cooking and food as a universal connection. I was very struck by the joy of colours and patterns and  warm  social  sharing  between  the  community that came out during the sessions,” says Lead Artist, Flora Duley.

To thank Portsmouth City of Sanctuary for their partnership and support the fantastic work of the humanitarian charity, Aspex are currently holding a silent auction for the quilt created by Refugees and Asylum Seekers in collaboration with textile artist Vanessa Rolf earlier this year. Bidding starts at £100, with all proceeds going to Portsmouth City of Sanctuary. Please email your bid to quilt@aspex.org.uk by 30 October 2022.

Playful has been supported by The Partnership Foundation.

