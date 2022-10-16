https://analytics.google.
Opening Monday 5th Oct 6-8pm an exhibition by Portsmouth Printmakers

Published: 28th September 2022 14:45
26 members of Portsmouth Printmakers are opening a show of recent work here at Jack House Gallery in what is their first exhibition since July 2019 and their first under their new name! Previously known as Omega Printmakers the group will be showcasing new prints, made within the last year, using a wide variety of print techniques. 

 


 

Exhibiting artists: Sian Appleyard, Hilary Boardley, Kay A Brown, Russ Cast, Wendy Couchman, Orla Crean, Doug Davis, Deb Dodsworth, Margot Eardley, Su Eaton, Marian Forster, Louise Griffiths-Kimber, Susan Harvey, Lin Knott, Nel Lee, Jean Mallan, Nusye McComish, Jo Morley, Amanda Morris, Joan Newitt, Pam Newick, Olga Osipova, Carol Price, Andrew Reaney, Olga Tilston, Julie Turner, Amber Ward, Wendy Whitaker

PORTSMOUTH PRINTMAKERS

Exhibition 5th to 16th October 2022

Gallery open daily 10-5pm

Comments

