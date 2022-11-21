Leyla Sabah Art Exhibition at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre

Published: 21st October 2022 11:45

International artist Leyla Sabah has who studied at Mimar Sinan University Istanbul painting department in 1994, is an experienced artist with 30 years practice. She is also teacher, traveler with ten years’ experience of delivering specilased class "Art for Personal Development". Her paintings are abstracts with a mix paints and collages.

The artist has had her work in international exhibitions and biennials all over the world. She is the active member of the Social Public Art Group: Create Beauty. She has written three major books: Moonbird, Aşk-İ-Kar, Art For Personal Development and We Are Beautiful.

https://www.leylasabah.com/portfolio

28 October -21 November 2022

Preview: Friday 28 October 5PM

12 November 2022 (Part of the Portsmouth Film Society’s Recovery Festival)

Collective Art Therapy “Pleasure of Scribbling “

1pm-4pm

FREE - email reservation is requested: admin@southseacinema.co.uk

Turkish artist prepared her third exhibition at the Southsea Cinema and Art Centre.

She had two exhibitions, one at the Third Floor city library (2006), and another at the Art Lodge, Victoria Park (2008).

Ms Sabah stated:

“Thank you so much to Portsmouth Film Society for giving me an opportunity to exhibit my artwork at their venue. I am looking forward to meet and get together with local artists and art lovers in the Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre."

