Portsmouth arts group announces final charity market fundraiser for this year.

Published: 5th November 2022 12:35

Not for profit arts group Crafts in The Tower are holding their final market of the year on Sunday 13th November to support local charity Tonic Music for Mental Health.

This will be their third link up with local charities since reuniting post covid with their last collaboration in October for THE DURTY SUNDAY SOCIAL in Albert Road for Water Causes charity NO MORE DURTY WATER raising over £3000.

Meet and buy directly from talented designer makers with artisan crafts on show including delicately wrought silver jewellery by The Southsea Workbench, luminous Sea Glass Sculptures by Sara Le Gris Creative, gilded treasures and Tricorns by Shiny Artworks Gilding Studio and quirky ceramics by Diana Wren, The Southsea Mudlark-Lynn Nichols and Wendy Brenan.

Fine art and illustration are represented by Sue Meredith with her collaged illustrations of local scenes and Chilli Fox’s wonderful anthropomorphic animals.

There’ll be fabulous sustainable upcycled fashion and home goods by HannahSouthsea and Charlotte O Fraise, The Art Academy Portsmouth will be showing her delightful, enchanted creatures and local author Matt Wingett will be on hand to sign copies of his books and talk about his soon to be released Sherlock Holmes short stories collection.

All pitch fees for this event will go directly to Tonic Music for mental health, admission is free although a small donation to Tonic on the door will be very much appreciated, their record, merch shop and tea bar will be open and dogs are very welcome.

Organiser Kelly says ‘It wasn’t easy to get going again post covid but collaborating with these great local charities and seeing the difference that their work makes, especially during these difficult times, has really given us back our momentum. We’ll be looking forward to doing more of these shows next year and I’d implore everyone to shop local as much as possible this festive season to support our amazing independent traders, venues and creatives too’

The fair takes place on Sunday 13th November from 11am to 4pm at The Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince

Albert Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 9HR.

For event details contact Kelly Hickman by email kelly.hickman26@gmail.com

For more information on Crafts in The Tower visit the Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/craftsinthetower/

For more information on Tonic Music for Mental Health visit the website:

https://www.tonicmusic.co.uk/

