Paint & Clay Exhibition at Jack House Gallery

Published: 9th November 2022 12:52
Opening event for Paint & Clay is Thursday 17th Nov 6-8pm and the exhibition is 15th to 27th Nov with a program of great exhibitors talks taking place throughout!

 

A series of Free 30 minute lunchtime talks will take during the period of the show when the artists will discuss their work.

  • Sat 19 Nov Helen Scribbans on her quirky figurative Raku fired ceramics & Gill Hawkins an abstract artist with a strong narrative. 
  • Tues 22 Nov Johanna Tricklebank- Inspired by nature, in its mist rugged forms, her work explores different surface qualities & Harriet Bone- Figurative paintings concerned with the intimate lives of people around her. 
  • Thurs 24 Nov Anton Page-Functional and sculptural work using heavily grogged and gritty clays & Colin Merrin-Figurative work with an abstract approach using mixed media. 
  • Sat 26 Nov Nigel Hobbs- Burnished vessels exploring surface decoration using horse hair, feathers to create, fine random patterns & Chris Wood- An illustrator/artist whose work is informed by meticulous attention to detail. NO NEED TO BOOK!


For more information on who else is exhibiting click here


 

