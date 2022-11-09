Paint & Clay Exhibition at Jack House Gallery

Published: 9th November 2022 12:52

Opening event for Paint & Clay is Thursday 17th Nov 6-8pm and the exhibition is 15th to 27th Nov with a program of great exhibitors talks taking place throughout!

A series of Free 30 minute lunchtime talks will take during the period of the show when the artists will discuss their work.

Sat 19 Nov Helen Scribbans on her quirky figurative Raku fired ceramics & Gill Hawkins an abstract artist with a strong narrative.

Tues 22 Nov Johanna Tricklebank- Inspired by nature, in its mist rugged forms, her work explores different surface qualities & Harriet Bone- Figurative paintings concerned with the intimate lives of people around her.

Thurs 24 Nov Anton Page-Functional and sculptural work using heavily grogged and gritty clays & Colin Merrin-Figurative work with an abstract approach using mixed media.

Sat 26 Nov Nigel Hobbs- Burnished vessels exploring surface decoration using horse hair, feathers to create, fine random patterns & Chris Wood- An illustrator/artist whose work is informed by meticulous attention to detail. NO NEED TO BOOK!



For more information on who else is exhibiting click here

