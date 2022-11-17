Artwork sale to raise funds for Portsmouth Foodbank

Staff and students from the University of Portsmouth have teamed up with local business Anglepoise to help raise money for Portsmouth Foodbank.

The BA (Hons) Illustration students have created artwork for sale this weekend (19 and 20 November) in The Round Tower, at the entrance to Portsmouth harbour. The sale of prints will take place at the same time as Anglepoise’s pop up sale of returned or ‘less than perfect’ lights, with profits going to the Portsmouth Foodbank.

Five students were selected by course leader Dr Louis Netter and Claire Sambrook, Senior Lecturer and co-founder of Ankle Deep, an experimental studio in Portsmouth Dockyard which enables industry and practitioners to work on live projects collaboratively with creative students.

The students (Luke Johnson, Elise Costain, Alienor Divis, Jada Sinclair and Pijus Grigatis) were given a brief to interpret the abstract notion: ‘Abandon Darkness’ and make screen printed A3 posters.

Dr Netter said of his approach to the project: “I knew that Anglepoise did not want any lamps in the imagery, and therefore encouraged a broader interpretation of the brief. In my experience as a professional and lecturer, the best work comes from a truly personal interpretation, using the aesthetic and conceptual interests the student already exhibits.

“The posters reflect this diversity of interpretation and content and present a compelling snapshot of the strength of the BA (Hons) Illustration course and the importance of collaborating with local business on live briefs. Ankle Deep is a valuable and important collaborator, as these connections to local business and the public are essential for the integration of the University into the community at large.”

Simon Terry of Anglepoise said: “We try to make student engagement a regular part of our community outreach at Anglepoise and it is wonderful to be working with our local university again, supported by Ankle Deep on this project. By adding this project to our charity sale, it also means we engage another important local organisation - the Portsmouth Foodbank - and help raise even more awareness of a charity that needs our support right now, more than ever.”

Claire Sambrook added: “It’s vital that we engage and collaborate with our communities and businesses in the city. This project helps not only to promote the work of talented students but supports local charities as well.”

This is the second Portsmouth-based pop-up sale for Anglepoise in recent years, which is a way for the business to sell returned lamps, a second chance to buy at greatly reduced prices and, vitally, reduce waste.

Come along this Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (11am to 4pm) to the Round Tower to buy yourself a lamp, a wonderful piece of artwork and see students screen-printing their work.

Profits from the sale of Anglepoise lights will also be donated to Portsmouth Foodbank. Anglepoise has committed to donating a minimum of £500 and all Anglepoise staff working at the sale are working in a voluntary capacity.

