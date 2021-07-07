Jack Up the Summer the Family-friendly retro festival is back!!

Published: 7th July 2021 12:29

Jack is BACK! Returning 6-8 August, this popular outdoor event provides the ideal Summer reunion with friends and family, featuring feel-good music from the 80s and 90s.

Now in its eighth year, the 2021 line-up features the phenomenal voice of M People Heather Small, Heaven 17, Strangler's frontman Hugh Cornwell, Aswad, From The Jam, Dario G, Phats & Small, Baby D, Queen's greatest hits with The Bohemians, Abba Chique, Black Lace, Ska'd For Life and more!

With plenty of green space for everyone to spread out and tickets available at 2020 prices for a strictly limited time only, it's the ultimate pick-me-up weekend!

For more information on the Festival including discounted ferry travel and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE

Jack Up The Summer, 6-8 August

North Fairlee Farm, Newport

