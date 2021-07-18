Jack Up’s all set to Bring Back the Good Times this Summer!

Published: 18th July 2021 11:44

With the lifting of all legal restrictions confirmed from Monday 19th July, the Island's community retro festival is ready to re-open its gates this August enabling people to reunite with friends and family in a safe, outdoor environment.



Centred around feel-good music from the 80's and 90's, there's guaranteed fun for all the family! Now in its eighth year, Jack Up The Summer will feature live music from the likes of Heaven 17, Heather Small, From The Jam, Black Lace and Aswad, as well as Queen and Abba tribute groups, locally produced food and drink plus the world's only inflatable circus including a 100ft ‘Fun House' inflatable assault course for kids and adults alike!

Having been forced to postpone last year on account of the pandemic, organisers have been working around the clock ever since to give Islander's something uplifting to look forward to in 2021.

"As a completely independent, homegrown Island event, our ethos has always been to invest in local services and skills whilst giving back to charities and good causes. Despite the scale of the undertaking, and with the event being a real labour of love for our small team, there was never any doubt that we owed it to our loyal audiences, traders, charities and artists to forge ahead positively with all the very best intentions." Said Event Organiser, Sarah Moss.

"We have always taken the pragmatic view that it would be better to put in the work and be ready for events to happen this Summer than miss the chance to deliver once permitted to do so safely. It's been a rollercoaster of a ride, but the news is good! Our amazing suppliers, artists, traders and all involved with the festival cannot wait to get together to stage an event that will be safe, welcoming and most importantly a place to make happy memories once again."

Sarah went on to say; "We have, and always will take pride in ensuring everyone's safety at Jack Up. As one of the Island's much smaller open air events, our site at North Fairlee Farm in Newport offers plenty of green space at for families to spread out. We've been working closely with the statutory authorities and local directors of public health to implement additional Covid compliant measures to ensure people can relax and enjoy themselves in a well-controlled fully licensed environment.

It's been an incredibly long and challenging 16 months for Island's events industry, freelancers and supply chain businesses, many of whom rely on the staging of shows like Jack Up The Summer to earn a living. We are absolutely delighted to finally get back to doing what we love. It's not until something's taken away from you that you appreciate its value, and people have missed an entire year of social experiences! Please support us where you can."

With tickets starting at just £15 and free entry for kids aged 12 or under, Jack Up The



Summer provides a family-orientated offering for people of all ages. As well as supporting the Island's visitor economy, the 3-day non-camping event provides employment opportunities for scores of local businesses, enriching the lives of those who attend, whilst also giving back to the Island's community.

All contractors are Island-based, food concessions and market stalls are run by Island businesses, the bars are run by Island Ales and food stock is purchased from nominated supplier Medina Foods.

Over the past three years Jack Up The Summer has helped to facilitate the fundraising of over £30,000 for a range of charities and local good causes. This year the event is supporting Beaulieu Respite and Children's Home.

Tickets are available from https://jackupthesummer.co.uk/ and are currently frozen at 2020 prices!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.