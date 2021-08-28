Portsmouth

Festivals Victorious Festival: Friday Published: 28th August 2021 12:40 It was a sight that at times during the last 18 months seemed unlikely, so to see thousands of festival goers bouncing to Madness' headlining set was a special moment, one that felt like normality had finally returned.

Image by Tom Langford

The monumental effort of the festival organisers in ensuring that we could ‘dance again' and of course sing and cheer at the tops of our voices, meant that this was a festival of the ‘new normal', so Covid testing and even vaccination tents took their place beside the usual food and drink concessions. Image by Joe Watson An impressively large and appreciative audience were treated to a line up curated for music lovers of all genres and of all ages, building to an inevitable crescendo with the nutty boys and their impressive back catalogue of hits. You could sense that those who packed in front of the Common Stage, many wearing their Madness fez's, were ready to party and to set free the frustrations of months of social restrictions, and as the sun set beautifully giving way to an incredible orange moon, and party they did. Image by Tom Langford Highlights of the line up included the Lottery Winners and their entertaining frontman Thom Rylance. Peter Hook and the Light who packed Joy Division and New Order classics into their 40 minute set, and the Kooks, formed in Brighton, and therefore very much at home in this unique seaside location, their cool indie vibes the perfect accompaniment to the spectacular setting sun. Image by Tom Langford An equally spectacular orange glowing moon rose over the festival site and as Madness ended their set with a raucous rendition of Nightboat to Cairo, fireworks signalled the end of the Friday festival line up. As the crowds headed out of the gates, Monty Python's Always Look on the Bright Side of Life blasted out of the speakers, a very fitting way to end the night, a reminder that no matter how bad things have been, they can and will get better. Image by Tom Langford

