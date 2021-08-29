Victorious Festival: Saturday

Published: 29th August 2021 11:58

Saturday at Victorious saw large numbers hugely entertained from early morning until late evening, with the full festival experience available for all to enjoy. The impressive Kids Area, the Acoustic, Castle and Seaside stages, and so much more, all joined the party and drew in a significant number of festival goers. The sun, for the most part, shone down and the party atmosphere created on Friday was cranked up several notches.

Image by Joe Watson

It was great to see so many local traders and organisations there and a massive shout out to Natty's Jerk, who provided the most amazing festival food. We enjoyed it so much on Friday we returned for more on Saturday; it was well worth the queue!

The music was of course the star of the show with impressive performance after performance from a such diverse range of talented and committed artists. It was clear to see a massive sense of relief and release from them following such a challenging time for all those involved in the music industry. It is worth remembering that it has been a difficult time not just for those perform on the stage but also for those who build them, light them, engineer the sound and the numerous workers and trades involved in the production of live music. The same applies to the many small and large music venues across the country, some who sadly have had to close their doors for good during the pandemic.

Image by Tom Langford

We were delighted therefore to interview Common Stage performer Frank Turner, who has done so much to support small music venues during lockdowns. You will be able to read what Frank had to say very soon. His powerful, energetic, and earnest performance on stage was certainly one of the highlights of the day, a perfect antidote to of all the frustrations outlined above.

Image by Elliot McRae

Other highlights included a sublime set from Morcheeba, Craig David's DJ set, and the Blossoms and Rag and Bone Man as the sun started to set.

Image by Tom Langford

The Streets and Manic Street Preachers closed the day on the Common and Castle stages respectively, the mass crowds singing their hearts out to classic hits and reminding all of us of why such gatherings are so loved and enjoyed and such an integral part of the UK's culture.

Image by Tom Langford

