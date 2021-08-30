Victorious Festival: Sunday

Published: 30th August 2021 13:10

For those of us who attended Victorious in its Dockyard days, it's remarkable just how far the festival has come and its ability to attract national and international acts. The unique location adds so much to the atmosphere; views of the Solent, Henry VIII's castle and the D-Day landing craft each playing a supporting role.

Image by Tom Langford

It's the musicians however that rightly take centre stage, and the final day of Victorious Festival 2021 provided a hugely pleasing contrast of true music legends; those who continue to entertain with back catalogues going back to the 80's and 90's; bands and singers who have become established over recent years; local performers and new and emerging talent, those who are beginning to get noticed and make a name for themselves. In short, the perfect mix to end this year's Victorious gathering.

Image by Tom Langford

Highlights included the likes of Supergrass, Cast and Mel C who certainly got some of the ‘older' attendees up on their feet and in full voice. Miles Kane played a strong and impactful set and the raw and impressive talent of Fontaines D.C. surely signified a band with a big future ahead. A beautiful set on the Acoustic Stage from Billie Marten underlined her growing reputation and why she is receiving so much airtime on our radios.

Image by Tom Langford

It was left to the big guns to close the show. Formed in Brighton ten years ago, former Mercury Prize and Brit winners Royal Blood proved their credentials and versatility with a hugely impressive set on the Common Stage.

Image by Tom Langford

For this team of festival goers however, it was the undoubted legend of Nile Rodgers and Chic who stole the show. Any musician who has sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide deserves the title of ‘legend' and is rightly considered music royalty. Not only has Rodgers penned disco classics such as ‘I Want Your Love', ‘Le Freak' and ‘Good Times', he has worked with other musicians as diverse as David Bowie, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and Daft Punk. It was therefore both surreal and humbling to see him take to the stage on Castle Field. The set was incredible - Rogers, supported by hugely talented and professional singers and musicians had the thousands in attendance dancing (even those amongst us who don't do dancing!) and singing their hearts out from start to finish.

Image by Michaela Hopkinson

It was a brilliant performance, and it was a pleasure and privilege to see the smiling faces heading for the exits at the end of what has been a really memorable three days. Memorable not just for the music, fun, dancing & singing or the feeling of community and camaraderie that attending festivals brings, but also for the palpable sense of relief that we can do this again following months of social restrictions and hardships. Attending festivals and gigs will not solve the huge challenges we still face as a society, but it does provide a release and makes it feel like we are heading in the right direction.

Image by Tom Knibbs

It felt good to dance and sing again in the company of others, and we cannot wait to do it all again next year.

