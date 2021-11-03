Less than 3 weeks to go until We Shine Portsmouth!

Published: 3rd November 2021 15:24

Free Art & Light Festival

Thursday 18th -Friday 19th - Saturday 20th November 2021 - 5-9pm

Featuring We Create Market, Butterflies, Pompey Heroes Project and more!

We Create Markets is back as part of We Shine Portsmouth; shop local and support a market brimming with an inspiring section of talented local makers, artists, designers, creators and much more!

Apply to trade at the market via wecreatemarket.co.uk.

Huge painted murals, large-scale light installations including some from nationally recognised light artists, dance performances, a lantern parade from Fratton Big Local, and much more

Take a walk-through Portsmouth and see the city in a completely new light.

From Thursday 18th - Saturday 20th November 2021, see local and national artists take to the streets for 3 nights of FREE art and light installations.

Opening on Thursday 18th November alongside the Commercial Road Christmas light switch on, visitors are encouraged to wrap up warm and head out to soak up the seasonal atmosphere and discover illuminations and art across the city.

Be in awe of Ship of the Gods by national artists Heinrich and Palmer; a huge 3D reimagining of Norse Myth Skidbladnir brought to life in Saint Marys Church, Fratton. Visit the heart-warming Pompey Heroes project at the Aspex Gallery by Portsmouth-based photographer Olufemi Olaiya; presented as a digital projection shining a light on many of the brave local key workers that worked tirelessly at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stop by Thomas Buckley’s interactive Butterflies (Astoria Wall, Guildhall Walk); reflecting the hopes and experiences of young people in Portsmouth and soak up the mystical atmosphere in Victoria Park after dark plus lots more!

Alongside the installations and murals, you’ll be able to get ready for the holiday season and start your Christmas shopping at We Create Market! Known for utilising unused urban spaces, the popular pop-up market will take place this time inside the old Sainsbury's building near Commercial Road. The team behind the Underground Skatepark Project have generously loaned the space to We Create Markets ahead of their community regeneration project of converting the building into an indoor skatepark.

The market will be brimming with local creators selling an abundance of arts, crafts, and local goods. It is the perfect place to pick up gifts and support local makers, designers and artists while soaking up the buzzy atmosphere. Open for late-night shopping from 5-9pm on the Thursday and Friday and from midday-9pm on the Saturday, it's the perfect place to stop by and shop local in time for Christmas.

IF you, or someone you know is a maker, creator, artist or designer why not apply to trade at the market! Visit wecreatemarket.co.uk to find out more.

Alongside this there will be huge painted murals, large-scale light installations including some from nationally recognised light artists, dance performances, a lantern parade from Fratton Big Local, and much more to see as visitors stroll across the city. Please visit weshineportsmouth.co.uk to see the full schedule and plan your walk.

We Shine Portsmouth is proud to be supported by Arts Council England thanks to National Lottery investment. Phil Gibby, Arts Council England’s Southwest Area Director, said;

‘‘Arts council are thrilled to support We Shine Portsmouth through our National Lottery Project Grants funding programme. The exciting event will offer new opportunities for local creatives and bring fantastic cultural experiences to community venues and public spaces across the city this November.’’

A spokesperson from Portsmouth Creates, the arts group behind the event and the Create Market have said;

“We can’t wait for We Shine Portsmouth. Our mission is to bring community and culture together in the city so this cultural event will be the perfect way to showcase Portsmouth in a whole new light! We’re working with a fantastic host of people including Arts Council England, The University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the team behind Victorious Festival to create the event and we really hope it becomes an annual event for the people of Portsmouth and beyond to enjoy.”

So, save the date, and we'll see you at We Shine Portsmouth!

Weshineportsmouth.co.uk

