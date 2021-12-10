Stereophonics, James & Self Esteem among the first acts to be announced for Victorious 2022

Published: 10th December 2021 08:33

Stereophonics Headline Friday Nightat Victorious 2022



James, The Wombats, Sugababes, Nothing But Thieves and Sophie Ellis-Bextor join the line-up – many more still to be released

Multi-award winning Victorious Festival (26/27/28 August 2022) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – has today announced it’s first wave of artists for next summer.

Headlining Friday night is a band that needs no introduction – Stereophonics. Forged in the crucible of Britpop, The Welsh rockers mark an amazing 30 years together in 2022 so expect a huge celebration and with eleven studio albums under their belts and their highly anticipated twelth – Oochya! – launching in spring, it’ll be a must-see set brimming with stone-cold singalong classics and some brand new material to boot.

Also appearing on Friday are Mancunian indie legends James. Coming into their fifth decade and rightly renowed as one of the best live bands in the business, James never fail to deliver the goods and are perfect for the opening night of Victorious 2022.

Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats bring their infectious brand of indie-pop to the party on Saturday while the afternoon belongs to Brit-winning, chart-topping RnB/pop royalty Sugababes with an extra-special daytime show. Sunshine? Check. Cocktails? Check. Dancing shoes? Check? Freak Like Me at full volume? Check check check!!

Sunday sees performances from acclaimed alt-rockers Nothing But Theives and the Duchess of Pop herself, award winning nu-disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Elsewhere across the weekend the bill is loaded with top-notch talent including experimental pop from Self Esteem, New York indie trio We Are Scientists, singer-songwriter Becky Hill, Sheffiled rockers Little Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.

Speaking about next year’s festival Andy Marsh, festival director, said: ‘‘It’s nice to get excited about Victorious this side of Christmas. We’ve revealed here a little taste of what to expect next year with some massive acts confirmed but there’s so much still to come. 2022 is going to be a vintage year for Victorious. Watch this space!”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from just £40 per day (fees apply)

victoriousfestival.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.