Victorious Economic Impact Report - Generating £15.5m for the local economy & more!

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:26

Victorious Festival Puts Portsmouth on The Map!

- Economic impact of £15,525,675

- Victorious donates £53,600 to charities

- Increased visitors spend of £235.44 pp per night

Multi-award-winning Victorious Festival (26/27/28 August 2022) – reflects on another year of bringing a multitude of lasting benefits to the city and putting Portsmouth on the map for those from further afield.

The stats are in; Victorious has continued to improve the perception of the city, with over 42% of this year’s attendees* stating that they would return to Portsmouth in the future. We can already see the impact that the 2022 edition of the festival is having; this year’s impressive line-up announcement of Brit Award winners and household names has already resulted in increased interest in the region with Google searches for Southsea up 27% in the few days directly following the announcement.

(*Victorious 2021 welcomed 73,220 individual attendees to the event, with 73% coming from outside of the Portsmouth District)

The annual event has its economic impact measured by an independent company each year and the 2021 edition of the festival contributed an economic impact of £15,525,675. This is around £2m more than was seen in 2019, and has been driven by an increase of £12.43 in average daily spend to £146.67. Local business’ such as restaurants, shops, hotels, and other local attractions have all benefited from visitors spending time in the city outside of event hours and with the generous re-entry policy, visitors are able to explore and enjoy the city throughout the event days too.

In addition, the event bolsters the local economy further by providing many local employment opportunities. Not only is the event run on a day to day basis by a team of locals, but it also employs hundreds of local people to deliver the festival. As well as the obvious economic benefits of this – it also provides rare employment opportunities in the creative, cultural and music sector. A sector Portsmouth is experiencing real growth opportunity in, partly due to the attention , skills and financial benefits the festival brings. Portsmouth Create’s event We Shine Portsmouth is a fantastic example of this. Without Victorious’ skilled staff volunteering time and expertise to the event, along with a financial contribution, We Shine could not have happened.

We Shine Event Organiser, Billie Coe said;



“Getting We Shine off the ground has been a huge undertaking and without the likes of Victorious stepping forward to support us in the way they did, I don’t think the event would have happened this year. I’m incredibly proud of what the Victorious Team achieved, and look forward to working with them again on We Shine 2022”

The economic benefits don’t stop there. Victorious recently revealed their annual charity contribution. An impressive £53,600 was donated by Victorious to charitable causes across the city including: The Elizabeth Foundation, Enable Ability, The Hive, The Groundlings, The Royal Naval Association, Portsmouth Young Carers/Carers Centre, EC Roberts, Meon Milton Football Club, Motiv8, Baffins Pond Association, Pompey Pensioners, Second Chance Portsmouth Cats, Arms Around The Child and Tonic Music For Mental Health.

The team are always looking for new ways to support local businesses, and this year they have announced a new area in the festival titled Neighbourhood Eats which will showcase local independent caterers and pop-ups and offers subsidised pitches to help local businesses make the most of the festival trading opportunity on their doorstep.

Last year was a particularly challenging year for the country with the pandemic impacting businesses and industries but also impacting people’s mental health and daily lives. An overwhelming 75% of attendees last year reported that Victorious had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing. The festival acted as a release and reunion for people after a year of cancelled or postponed events and time away from family and friends.

The annual donations, local engagement and economic impact showcases Victorious Festival’s commitment to community and wish to be part of helping to create a better city for everyone to enjoy.

Festival Director, James Ralls said;

“We’re proud to be a part of Portsmouth community and are delighted to have been able to make a significant contribution to the local economy especially in light of the additional challenges and costs the pandemic incurred. It was so great to be able to put on an event last year and see customers enjoying all the things we love about Victorious Festival: the opportunity to get together and experience live music while dancing and singing with our loved ones. We are busy working on next year’s event and remain confident next year’s results will see even more benefits for the city. We can’t wait for Summer and look forward to welcoming festival go-ers from Portsmouth and beyond”

Victorious Festival is the ultimate family friendly experience. With Friday tickets currently available from £45 a day it continues to be one of the best value festivals in the UK.

Friday 26th August– 1pm-11pm*

Saturday 27th August- 10am-11pm

Sunday 28th August - 10am-11pm

For tickets and details go to: www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

* Please note all ticket prices are per day. Booking & Transaction fees apply.

* Restricted site access - event includes Common Stage Arena and Seaside Stage Arena. Families welcome but please note, there will be no Kids Arena.

