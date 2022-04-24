Huge support for first of four free Bank Holiday music events – returning next weekend!

Published: 24th April 2022 16:43

Ryde Esplanade was buzzing with excitement over the Easter bank holiday weekend as residents and visitors of all ages made their way down to Eastern Gardens to enjoy several days of live music entertainment.

Organised by Jack Up Events with the support of Ryde Town Council, Ticket to Ryde is an established event now in its 8th year. Owing to very popular demand, it’s returning on each of the Bank Holiday weekends throughout Spring and Summer 2022, in addition to its usual slot at the end of August.

Hundreds of locals turned out to enjoy a variety of feel-good music thanks to some of the Island’s best musicians and upcoming talent including two rousing performances by Real Dead Ringer - The Meat Loaf Show, who ensured audiences were up on their feet dancing.

Soloist Bethan John demonstrated her superb vocal range on the Saturday with High School Never Ends proving to be a firm favourite with various sets featuring pop-punk covers from the likes of Busted and McFly. Popular Island rock band The Resisters closed the show on Saturday followed by Now Only on Sunday. The weekend also featured impromptu sets from the likes of Derek Sandy, Simon James, Dean Price and Platform One student Isobel Russell as well as an appearance from the Easter bunny!

Featuring a stunning ‘silver bullet’ American Airstream stage courtesy of Jack Up’s new glamping venture Retro Staycations, which opened to guests over the same weekend, the event made a superb attraction for visitors with organiser’s saying they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the level of support received. “After everything we’ve all been through over the past two years it was such a joy to see families out enjoying themselves on what was the first big weekend of the year.” Said Event Organiser Sarah Moss. “Ryde’s golden sand beaches make the perfect backdrop to a Spring and Summer of festivities - grab yourself another free Ticket to Ryde next weekend and come and join us for the Early May bank holiday, followed by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the beginning of June!”

No advance tickets are required for this community event which also features local food and drink vendors including Island Ales, Route4Food (a kitchen carefully crafted inside an old Southern Vectis bus), Mirabilis Catering, Every Day I’m Wafflin’, Isle of Fudge, Funky Pineapple popcorn and candy floss as well hand-drawn caricatures and a range of children’s activities to keep the little ones happy whilst the adults relax and enjoy the music.

With a lovely atmosphere and laid-back family-friendly vibe, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a lazy bank holiday weekend!

The event returns Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May. Trade stalls open from 10am with live music from lunchtime. As well as several of the above acts making a welcome return, live music will also be provided by The Henrys, an acoustic father and son duo with a big taste for vocal harmonies and the 60’s. Expect songs by The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Everly Brothers and many more.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.