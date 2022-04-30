Ports Fest 2022 Goes Live – Four days of epic experiences

Published: 30th April 2022 15:28

Ports Fest is back From June 30th – July 3rd! This year our theme has evolved to Remember, Reimagine, Reignite and we are thrilled to present a summer programme packed with ambitious events and truly immersive experiences, all for your enjoyment in real life!

Ports Fest is Portsmouth’s most established annual curated multi-arts festival. We’re so happy to finally be able to deliver a less restricted and more diverse programme of events this year.

We spring into action on Thursday 30th of June and we are delighted to be hosting Rider Spoke from award-winning and Bafta nominated artist group Blast Theory. Rider Spoke will immerse participants in the hidden stories of Portsmouth’s residents as they take a narrated journey around our city accompanied by a delicate score.

There is so much to see and get involved in: a selfie trail with What a picture!, award-winning Chris Riddell, author Will Self or stand-up comedian and actress, Carys Eleri. There will also be theatre at its best with Pif-Paf's Bee Cart, Macbeth, 100 and the sensational show Black is the Color of my Voice inspired by the life of Nina Simone.

As always, art is at the centre of our work, and we are so proud to support and celebrate our local artistic talent with events ranging from art workshops to exhibitions or artists talks such as Situationist City, CROWD and Brighter Sparks.

Ports Fest would not be the same without film and in partnership with No 6 Cinema we have Film Day at the Fort at Portsmouth Distillery with three top films to suit all tastes for you to take your pick from – just bring a picnic chair and enjoy the view!

The festival will go out with a bang on Sunday evening, with the world-famous Multi-Story Orchestra who will be performing our first ever multi story car park concert featuring members of the community.

“We are very grateful for our partners, venues and supporters for all that they do to work with Ports Fest to make these events happen. It's going to be a vibrant four days and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying the events.” - Erica Smith, Director Ports Fest.

So, get ready to remember our culture, reimagine our wonderful city landscape and venues, and reignite your passion for the arts as we present Ports Fest 2022.

More details of all these, and many, many more events can be found on our website www.portsfest.co.uk. We can’t wait to see you there!

Tickets on sale from Thursday 28th April

Ports Fest 2022 will run between Thursday 30th June and Sunday 3rd July.



