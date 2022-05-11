Jack Up Summer Party ticket launch plus other party dates for your diary

Published: 11th May 2022 17:11

Tickets for the early anticipated Jack Up Summer Party taking place 13th-14th August are set to go on sale at 9am this coming Saturday, 14th May.

Organisers revealed details of this year’s offering, titled a ‘boutique mini-fest’ back in March. The event, taking place over the usual Jack Up The Summer weekend, will be a family-friendly celebration of popular music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s featuring a wide variety of internationally renowned tribute acts from George Michael to Tom Jones to help bring back the good times.

There will also be special extended sets from original bands Ska’d For Life and Crowdeoke.

The weekend will feature tributes to Simply Red, Go West, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran, Madonna, Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons) as well as Real Dead Ringer – The Meat Loaf Show, featuring full live band.

Held at their new farm site in Ryde, this year’s re-formatted event will running to a smaller capacity meaning tickets are strictly limited in number and are expected to sell out fast. 2-day adult weekend tickets are priced at £52.50, with half price tickets for teens and kids aged 12 or under go free. All tickets include posh loos. https://jackupthesummer.co.uk/

Event Organiser Sarah Moss said; “As we emerge from what has been a very challenging time for everyone the whole world over, our priority is to give our loyal followers an affordable way to reunite and have fun with their families this Summer. Jack up fans tell us they prefer the smaller events with no crowds or queues, so that’s exactly what we’ve gone for. We’re also providing even MORE opportunities to enjoy the Jack Up experience as we’re spreading the fun with a whole range of feel-good events throughout the year.

As well as playing host to American singer-songwriter Dean Friedman on Friday 20th May as part of his UK tour, our Retro Staycations glamping site is also gearing up for ‘An evening with Abba Chique’ on Friday 1st July and by very popular demand, we’re thrilled to announce The Wurzles will be joining us down on the farm on the evening of Saturday 3rd September! Tickets will be available in the coming weeks, keep an eye on our new website jackupevents.co.uk which lists everything from open air performances to theatre shows featuring a variety of original artists from the 60s, 70s and 80s including Northern Soul legend Lorraine Silver in July and the return of one of the UK’s finest Soul and R&B singers Jaki Graham in October.”

Hot off the back of very well attended community events over Easter and the early May bank holiday, the next two free to attend Ticket to Ryde events will take place over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend in June as well as the August bank holiday weekend.

Anyone wishing to book a 2 or 3 night stay in an authentic Airstream caravan during any of the events held at Retro Staycations can do so at retrostaycations.co.uk. Accommodation includes event tickets and an exclusive birds eye view of all the action!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.