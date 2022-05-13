Ports Fest 2022: Immersive bike ride comes to Portsmouth

Ports Fest is back From June 30th – July 3rd! This year our theme has evolved to Remember, Reimagine, Reignite and we are thrilled to present a summer programme packed with ambitious events and truly immersive experiences, all for your enjoyment in real life!









We are truly delighted to announce that this year's programme will feature Rider Spoke by award winning, and BAFTA nominated artist group Blast Theory.

"A gloriously enlivening piece of theatre […] the show’s greatest gift is that it manages to embrace the remorseless rush of the City while insisting on the individual’s ability to pierce it with quiet reflection.” Metro

Rider Spoke invites you on an immersive bike ride around Portsmouth. Set off with a smartphone attached to your handlebars for an hour-long ride guided by a narrator and a delicate score to reveal the hidden stories of the people who live here.

Bring your own bike or borrow one of ours. While you cycle, take time to reflect on the people and moments in your life that mean the most. Stop to record messages and share them with strangers you will never meet as you search for the perfect place to hide a secret.

Blast Theory make interactive art to explore social and political questions. The group’s work places the public at the centre of unusual and sometimes unsettling experiences, to create new perspectives and open up the possibility of change.

Led by Matt Adams, Ju Row Farr and Nick Tandavanitj, the group draw on popular culture and new technologies to make performances, games, films, apps and installations.

Founded in 1991, Blast Theory are based in Brighton in the UK.

“As soon as it was over, I wanted more […] Rider Spoke was magical.” Icon

Rider Spoke was first shown at the Barbican in London in October 2007 and has subsequently been presented in Adelaide, Athens, Brighton, Bristol, Budapest, Cambridge, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Falmouth, Newbury, Norwich, Kupio, Leeds, Linz, Liverpool, Madrid, Melbourne, Sirenos, Sydney and Terni.

Rider Spoke was developed in collaboration with the Mixed Reality Lab at University of Nottingham, Sony Net Services and the Fraunhofer Institute as part of the European research project IPerG (Integrated Project on Pervasive Gaming).

Tickets are now on sale

Rider Spoke - Ports Fest 2022

Between 5pm-8pm, Thursday 30 June – Friday 1 July, 2022 Between 1pm-8pm, Saturday 2 July – Sunday 3 July, 2022 Rides last approx. 60mins

Book a ticket to reserve your slot: