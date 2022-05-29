Ticket to Ryde set to ensure a free weekend of Jubilee celebrations

Published: 29th May 2022 10:26

Ryde Esplanade will once again play host to what has so far this year become a Bank Holiday highlight as the free to attend music event, Ticket to Ryde makes a welcome return to Eastern Gardens

Organised by Jack Up Events for the whole community to enjoy, the special Jubilee edition of the event will feature live music from some of the Island’s best bands and artists including Fusion Party Band, The Baggy Wrinkles Blues Band, The Jammers and Hot Pocket. Favourites Real Dead Ringer – The Meat Loaf Show and High School Never Ends are once again guaranteed to draw the crowds along with soloist Bethan John who previously wowed audiences with her superb vocal range.

The weekend will also feature a unique set of chirpy upbeat original songs about the ups, downs and quirks of Isle of Wight life courtesy of Steve Love's Island Songs.

On-stage proceedings are set to kick-off at lunchtime on Friday 3rd June with entertainment provided by popular duo The Mix, helping to set the tone for the weekend. The event will then run from 10am – 8pm on both Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June.

No advance tickets are required for this special celebration which also features local food and drink vendors including Island Ales, Route4Food (a kitchen carefully crafted inside an old Southern Vectis bus), Isle of Fudge, candyfloss, cheesecakes and shortbread as well hand-drawn caricatures and a range of children’s activities to keep the little ones happy whilst the adults relax and enjoy the music.

Organiser Sarah Moss said; “Ticket to Ryde has a great reputation for being a feel-good event with a lovely atmosphere and laid-back family-friendly vibe. We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support received over the past two bank holiday weekends this year and this time around we’re hanging out the bunting and providing residents and visitors with a ready-made party, fit for a Queen! Chill-out along the seafront with friends and family and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and long weekend with us.”

Staged with the support of Ryde Town Council to enable residents to engage with culture at no cost on their doorstep, Ticket to Ryde is an established event now in its 8th year and will once again return with a variety of Mod, Ska, Trojan and Northern Soul additions to the line-up for the Scooter weekend at the end of August.

Featuring a stunning ‘silver bullet’ American Airstream stage courtesy of Jack Up’s new glamping venture Retro Staycations, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a lazy bank holiday weekend and to mark this very special occasion of national significance.

