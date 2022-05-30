Spinnaker Tower Marks the Return of Portsmouth Pride

Published: 30th May 2022 15:40

Spinnaker Tower was illuminated in dazzling rainbow colours to celebrate the return of Portsmouth Pride and begin the two-week countdown to the event.

The skyline of Portsmouth was lit up by a special Pride Light Show on Saturday evening (May 28th), which can be seen again on the evening of Saturday 11 June as Portsmouth Pride closes out its 2022 event.

The 2022 Pride celebrations are set to be one of the biggest yet after two years of not being able to run the celebration for the LGBTQ+ community in Portsmouth.

Tony Sammut; General Manager at Spinnaker Tower said: “As an iconic feature of the Portsmouth skyline and an integral part the Portsmouth Pride logo, we at Spinnaker Tower are hugely proud to share our support for the city’s LGBTQ+ community and this year’s long-awaited Pride celebrations. Every day, visitors to the Tower get the opportunity to get a unique view of our wonderful, diverse city and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a vibrant, rainbow display that can be seen for miles around.”

Portsmouth Pride’s Partnerships Manager; CP Quinn, added: “We are so grateful to the team at Spinnaker Tower for reaching out to us and for joining us on a brand new partnership which I’m sure will see lots of exciting things happening over the coming years. The Spinnaker Tower is such an iconic image for the people of Portsmouth, and it’s been in our Portsmouth Pride skyline logo for a number of years, so it’s amazing to now have them involved in our work across the year as well as for our flagship June event.”

Portsmouth Pride is a completely free and open event for the whole community, including allies to the LGBTQ+ community and brings together people from across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and further to enjoy a full day of celebrations on Saturday 11 June spread across Southsea Common.

The emotive and inspirational day starts with their highlight Parade including representatives from local community groups, youth groups, trade unions, activist groups, religious organisations, local businesses, and many more as well as being open to individual community members to join on the day. The parade takes in Southsea Seafront before entering the main pride area where visitors get to experience entertainment all the way through into the evening and spread across two different stages.

Acts include 2022 headliner; RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Winner; Blu Hydrangea as well as The Solent Gay Men’s Chorus, Will and The Starlight, The Fabulous Josh, Aura Jay, tributes to The Spice Girls and Kylie Minogue, and the face of Portsmouth Pride - Gaydio’s Pride Queen of the Year 2022; Cherry Liquor.

Families can also take advantage of the 50+ stalls in the Community Village with a range of local groups & services, charities, creators & crafters, artists, businesses and much more as well as a funfair and plenty of food & drink on offer.

As always, Portsmouth Pride is completely free of charge to visitors, there are no main fences and no need to register for tickets making it one of the most open and inclusive events around. Visitors can buy 'Golden Circle' wristbands to get even closer to the Main Stage and these tickets help to #KeepPrideFree for everyone. Follow them across their social media for more information.

