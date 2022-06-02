Victorious Festival Reveals Kids Arena Line-Up

Published: 2nd June 2022 09:29

Victorious Festival (26th – 28th August 2022) – the UK's largest Metropolitan Festival- has today announced an exciting line-up of family-friendly entertainment for this year's Kids Arena

Labelled the 'Jools Holland for kids', YolanDa's Band Jam will headline the Kids’ Stage on Saturday whilst Captain Barnacles & Kwazii will headline the Sunday show with a special Octonauts ‘To Your Stations’ show. Plus, there's tons more fun on site with appearances from everyone’s favourite firefighter, Fireman Sam, viral sensation Baby Shark and Go Jetters superheroes: Glitch & Ubercorn. Combined with an impressive music line-up including Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini, Anne-Marie and Stereophonics, Victorious continues to be one of best family-friendly festivals.

Described as a ‘mini festival in itself’, the Kids Arena has tons to keep little ones entertained across the weekend including top performances the Kids Stage, adventure activities and opportunities to meet and greet your kid's favourite characters throughout the weekend. All Kids Arena attractions are free, and with kids’ entry prices from £1, Victorious continues to be one of the best value festivals for families in the UK.

For little adventurers, the Lidl Mudder Zone will give kids a taste of the now legendary Tough Mudder event. Little ones can also learn sport and skating basics with S4K Sports Tasters and Southsea Skatepark Mini Wheelers. Elsewhere, the festival performers of the future will get the chance to perform at Kids Karaoke whilst more relaxed activities include den building, colouring, and face painting.

The Lupilu Baby Change & Feeding Tent sponsored by Lidl, will also be back making the festival experience more comfortable for parents.

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is the ultimate family-friendly experience. The festival, which was recently crowned ‘Best Local Family Friendly Event’ at the Little Ankle Biters Awards, is well-equipped for families with pavements and roads connecting the stages and fantastic family facilities including a baby changing and feeding tent. Festival-goers can expect the biggest and best in live music, local food and drink stalls, the Kids Arena, clothes and craft traders - all in a picturesque location!

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from just £50 per day for adults, £1 per day for under 5’s and £8 per day for 5 – 12 years (fees apply). All activities in the Kids Arena are included in the entry ticket.

victoriousfestival.co.uk

