Victorious 2022: Friday Photo Gallery

Published: 28th August 2022 09:25

Victorious Festival 2022: Friday Photo Gallery

Victorious Festival 2022 got off to an amazing start, from a storming opening performance from Primal Scream all the way through to the simply superb finale of the Stereophonics.

It was a welcome reminder of how music of all genres can unite people of all ages, a community united in their love of live music.

We hope you enjpoy this selecton of shots from a fabulous Friday.

Photo Credits: Tom Langford, Tom Knibbs, Brian Bracher, James White

