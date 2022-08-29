https://analytics.google.
Victorious 2022: Saturday Photo Gallery

Published: 29th August 2022 10:43

 Victorious 2022: Saturday Photo Gallery

Saturday at Victorious sees the site open up in all its glory ready to welcome thousands of visitors to a day of music, comedy, fun and attractions. Victorious is a family friendly festival, and its impressive Kids Arena was buzzing with activity throughout the day.

On stage, there was a diverse line up across Victorious' many stages, something for everyone and so much to see and hear. It was left to Paul Nutini to close the show on the Common Stage with an exceptional performance.

Here are some photo highlights of a sensational Saturday at Victorious Festival 2022...

 

 

Photo credits to:  Tom Langford, Tony Palmer, Brian Bracher, Elliot McRae

