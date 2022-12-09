Victorious Festival 2023 First Announcement Jamiroquai Headline Friday Night

Published: 9th December 2022 13:37

Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy and Beabadoobee join the line-up – other headliners and many more still to be released.

Multi-award-winning Victorious Festival (25/26/27 August 2023) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – has today announced its first wave of artists for next summer.

Headlining Friday night are Acid Jazz icons Jamiroquai. Fronted by the original Space Cowboy - Jay Kay - the band are back to their funky best and with thirty years of stone cold tunes in their locker including Virtual Insanity and number hit Deeper Underground expect a massive set of sing along anthems and some seriously groovy dancing.

The weekend features a host of amazing and diverse talent including Scandi-synthpop singer-songwriter Sigrid, award-winning indie rock dynamos The Vaccines and the ever-eccentric alt-pop maestros, The Divine Comedy.





Elsewhere on the incredible bill is feted indie darling Beabadoobee, Aussie punks Amyl and The Sniffers, Mersey rockers The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

For the first time ever Victorious will be three full days! Friday will now include the whole site meaning The Common and Castle Stages, the Kids Arena, Fringe Fields, Comedy and Acoustic Arena will all be open to enjoy.

Speaking about next year’s festival Andy Marsh, Lead Booker, said: ‘‘We’ve unveiled a little taste of next year’s line-up ahead of Christmas as a little festive treat for everyone!

“We’ve got some incredible names confirmed already but it’s just a fraction of what’s to come. We’re really excited about Victorious 2023 and we can’t wait to tell you more in the new year. It’s going to be big!”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with Weekend Camping Tickets from just £165 and Day Tickets from just £55 (fees apply)





