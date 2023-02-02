Ports Fest’s Mardi Gras Presents 'Ignite'

Ports Fest is thrilled to announce that it has received funding from Arts Council England to support a very exciting project for young people to create and present a Mardi Gras as part of Ports Fest 2023. The theme for 2023 is ‘Imagine, Ignite’ and the Mardi Gras we will ignite young people’s passion in a creative and innovative way.

This project is in partnership with the New Carnival Company from the Isle of Wight.

“New Carnival are really excited to be working with Ports Fest this year to help to create a new Portsmouth Mardi Gras Carnival parade. We have years of experience in carnival and love to share our skills working within local communities. We upskill and equip people to be able to put on high quality, innovative, carnival events with positive themes. We are looking forward to showcasing young people’s creative expression through the Ports Fest Mardi Gras parade.” Hannah Ray, Director NCC.

Ports Fest is an award-winning, independent not-for-profit charity and it is the longest running arts and cultural festival in the City. It was created in 1999 and it is now in its 23rd year. The festival now also runs events and projects outside of the annual festival dates.

"Ports Fest regularly brings fresh experiences to our city to excite and engage all our communities. Their Mardi Gras presents Ignite project in collaboration with respected Isle of Wight based New Carnival Company, will be a highlight for 2023 and I welcome this vote of confidence in the Ports Fest team from Arts Council England." Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council

Ports Fest will be partnering with schools and youth organisation within Portsmouth so that as many children as possible in our city can experience the creative from behind the scenes as well as the exhilaration of being part of such a fantastic event. Their aim is to make this Mardi Gras a staple in the Portsmouth scene by inspiring the younger generation in our community.

“This project has young people at the very heart of it coming together as one to showcase their creativity in such a positive way. The journey will be as important as the end result and I am happy that Arts Council England has recognised the importance of this work and we are grateful for their suppor t.” Erica Smith, Director Ports Fest.

The Event will take place in the south of the City on June 29th.