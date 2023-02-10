KASABIAN TO HEADLINE VICTORIOUS 2023

Published: 10th February 2023 10:00

Ben Howard, Alt-J, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Ellie Goulding, Friendly Fires, Blossoms and Kaiser Chiefs also join the line-up alongside already announced Friday headliner Jamiroquai

Set on the stunning Southsea seafront, multi-award-winning Victorious Festival (25/26/27 August 2023) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – has today announced a second wave of incredible artists and comedians for this summer’s Bank Holiday extravaganza.

Taking the top spot on Saturday evening are UK rock giants Kasabian. Fronted by creative force Serge Pizzorno, the band will thrill Victorious crowds with a huge back catalogue of hits including Fire, Club Foot and L.S.F. from seven studio albums.

Following the success of his UK number one album Collections from the Whiteout, the incredibly talented Ben Howard will headline the Castle Stage and close the festival on Sunday evening. One of the most influential artists in the UK folk scene, the Brit award winning singer-songwriter will soothe festival goers with his hypnotic vocals on classic tracks including Only Love and Keep Your Head Up.

British Mercury Music Prize winners, Alt-J return to the festival circuit following a tenth-anniversary tour of their incredible album An Awesome Wave. With a plethora of hits including the instantly recognisable Breezeblocks and Matilda, the Leeds trio will bring their infectious indie grooves to Southsea this summer.

Also announced for Friday evening is DJ legend Pete Tong, who will be delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra. Set to a backdrop of Southsea’s Historic Castle, this performance of pure 90’s dancefloor bangers with a modern classical twist is guaranteed to transport every raver back to the island. The legendary Annie Mac will keep the party going with an electronic DJ set on Saturday.

One of Manchester’s most iconic exports and a huge part of the city’s music scene of the late 80s and 90s, The Charlatans will bring huge hits including the Only One I Know down South this summer. Stockport’s finest Blossoms and the infectiously fun Friendly Fires also join the bill.

Ellie Goulding will bring her folk-inflected pop sound to the seafront with huge singalong hits including Starry Eyed and Love Me Like You Do whilst Australian singer and winner of last year’s The Masked Singer Natalie Imbruglia takes the special guest slot on Saturday afternoon.

Also announced is one of the greatest indie pop groups of the last two decades, Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian, songwriter of the iconic Happy Valley theme song Jake Bugg, English indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs, rock band Sea Girls, and punk inspired indie rock band Hard-Fi join the bill for a UK festival exclusive performance.

Continuing the success of last year’s expanded comedy offering, Victorious will welcome some of the biggest and best names in comedy to Southsea this summer, adding even more value to an already jam-packed Bank holiday weekend! Award winning actor and comedian Omid Djalili will headline Friday afternoon alongside Shooting Star’s iconic Angelos Epithemiou. The hugely popular Jason Manford will headline Saturday whilst Irish comedian and star of Mock the Week, Dara O’Briain headlines Sunday and Star of King Gary Tom Davis and award-winning Zoe Lyons also join the comedy bill. Each afternoon will see a different comedian host the stage including Olivia Lee, Kerry Godliman and Andrew Maxwell.

All the incredible acts today join the existing line up which includes Friday headliner Jamiroquai, Scandi-synthpop singer-songwriter Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

Speaking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: ‘‘This year’s line-up is one of our biggest to date and we’re thrilled to finally reveal more of the incredible acts our audience can look forward to in 2023. For the first time, Victorious will run for three full days and we’re proud of the expansive offering we have for our festival goers covering music, comedy and family entertainment. We’re already counting down the days at Victorious HQ, this year is going to be huge!”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with Weekend Camping Tickets from just £180 and Day Tickets from just £60 (fees apply)





victoriousfestival.co.uk

