Portsmouth Film Society Autumn Season

Published: 15th October 2021 11:18

PFS is pleased to announce our limited autumn season program focusing on our most popular annual events; Recovery Festival, Short Cuts Local Film Festival and our I Am Only Human II film screenings and Art Awards Ceremony thanks to support from Portsmouth Guildhall and Kings Theatre.

Keep on the lookout for our upcoming drive-in season.

Last year we delivered our first autumn indoor program during the challenging COVID 19 transition period and launched Southsea Community Cinema at the same time investing in state of the art film screening equipment for Southsea Community Cinema.

We are actively engaged to secure a permanent home and look forward to bringing you a full program in the near future.

Thank you for your support.

Please see our autumn season here:

https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/autumn-2021/

2021 Local Short Film Festival on Saturday 23rd October 2pm at Portsmouth Guildhall 23rd

Portsmouth Film Society proud to present 2021 Local Short Film Festival on 23rd October 2pm at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Portsmouth Film Society will show the local filmmakers short films.This year we are in partnership with Film Crew 4u and Portsmouth Guildhall

The festival program is here: https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/shortscut/

The festival Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/600355288066703

Tickets:

https://filmfreeway.com/PortsmouthShortCutsFilmFestival/tickets

ROCKS at Kings Theatre

The date : Friday 5th November 7pm

Dir: Sarah Gavron UK 2019 93 mins 12A

The heart-breaking but life-affirming story of 15 year-old Shola, who seeks to avoid being taken into care by fending for herself and her younger brother. Vibrant, gritty but optimistic.

I am Only Human Students Award Ceremony before the screening.

4th RECOVERY FESTIVAL at Kings Theatre

The date : Saturday 6th November 7pm

ANOTHER AROUND

Dir. Thomas Vinterberg Cert 12A 116 mins Denmark | 2020

Winner of the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards and winner of the Best Film Not in the English Language at the 74th British Academy Film Awards.

There is an obscure philosophical theory that humans should have been born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood; that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity.

The film tackles the subject of alcohol abuse but please be aware that if scenes of alcohol consumption are a trigger for you then please only join us for the Q&A session afterwards at 9pm (free entry)

After the screening there will be a Q&A session about addiction and mental health with Toni Mason from TLM Counseling Services. Toni has 9 years’ experience and knowledge on various issues including trauma, anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance misuse, mental health issues and physical health issues.

http://tlmcounsellingservices.com

