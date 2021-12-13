Portsmouth Making Waves Short Film Competition 2022 offers a best in festival cash prize

Published: 13th December 2021 18:46

Portsmouth’s Making Waves Film Festival has announced the 2022 Making Waves Short Film Competition is now open for entries and a new cash prize of £500 to the winner of the overall best in festival, Jury Prize. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the annual film competition attracts entries from across the world.

Short films of up to ten minutes in length are invited to compete for Best Local Film (Solent Region), Best National Film, Best International Film, Young Filmmaker Award and Jury Prize. The winning films are selected by a panel of filmmaking judges who in past years have been made up of industry specialists and senior leaders from the University of Portsmouth’s Film School.

Dr. Roy Hanney, Making Waves Festival Director said, “This is the 10th anniversary year of the Making Waves Film Festival. To celebrate we have created a Jury Prize of £500 for the best in festival filmmaker. We want to encourage as many local filmmakers to enter whilst building national and international links as we work to establish Making Waves as the Solent region’s premiere film festival.”

Submissions to the Making Waves Film are open until the end of January 2022 and the winners will be announced during the Making Waves Film Festival in April. The early bird deadline for the competition is 30th November 20221.

Making Waves Film Festival is Portsmouth’s annual film festival and short film competition celebrating innovative and bold filmmaking that inspires audiences. Making Waves works in partnership with BFI NETWORK & BF Film Hub Southwest and No6 Cinema.

For more information visit makingwavesfilmfestival.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.