The Return of DVMISSION 48 Hour Film Challenge: the 26th Day – will you take the challenge?

Published: 5th January 2022 17:42

#DVMISSION22 is open for team registration and is coming back to a real venue in real life on the 26th day of February 2022. Yes it’s that time of year when filmmakers dust of their cameras, bush up their script writing skills and put on a pair of working boots. Plus, this year we are running a series of virtual networking events in the run up to the 2022 challenge. We will be inviting challenge veterans to answer your questions and offer top tips for avoiding that feeling of panic as the clock ticks towards the final minutes of the 48 hour film challenge.

If you are not sure what a 48 Hour Film Challenge is – it is like a film race where you make a 2-minute film against the clock. It’s great fun, it’s an amazing networking event and you get to produce a film for your portfolio. It’s easy enough:

1. Register your team via Filmfreeway - follow the link on our website and there is also a handy guide here!

2. Get ready for the challenge weekend which starts at 5pm on Friday 18th February.

3. Follow our socials to ensure you get the obstructions (genre, line of dialogue and title) when we release them.

4. Post your behind the scenes photos and video to be in with a chance of winning the Best Social Media award.

5. Submit your film by 5pm Sunday 20th February.

6. Sit back, have a cup of tea and await the following Saturday 26th February at The Wedgewoood Rooms for the gala screening, awards and immersive experience.

7. Don’t forget to dress up for the event – strict door policy fancy dress or awards night posh!

More details on our website where you can also watch winning films from previous years plus there is a short introduction to DVMISSION 48 Hour Film Challenge on Youtube:

https://youtu.be/xgTWnIVMVYQ

FILMMAKERS ONLINE NETWORKING

Join DVMISSION for our annual networking series as we run up to the 2022 DVMISSION 48 Hour Film Challenge. This year we are running 4 virtual events and we will be inviting guest speakers to offer tips and tricks as well as answering all of your questions about DVMISSION.

Register for any or all of the events (they are free) via Eventbrite and we will send you a zoom link on the day.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/filmmakers-get-networked-with-dvmission-tickets-219837298277

19:30-20:30 Wednesday 5th January 2022 - Rapid Ideation Tips & Tracks: how do you get your ideas on paper ultra-fast and get a head start on the challenge?

19:30-20:30 Wednesday 19th January 2022 - Shooting for the Edit: overshooting eats up time in the edit suite so how do you shoot for optimum workflow in post-production?

19:30-20:30 Wednesday 2nd February 2022 - Edit Fast, Edit Effectively: workflow is everything in post-production so what is the best way to manage a complex workflow in the shortest time possible?

19:30-20:30 Wednesday 16th February 2022 - After the Challenge: you have made a great short film, so what comes next, what’s the next step?

Challenge weekend 18th-20th February with the obstacles (genre, line of dialogue and title) released at 5pm on the 18th.

Followed by our gala screening, awards night and immersive experience at the Wedgewood Rooms on Saturday 26th February 2022.

Full details on our website: https://www.dvmission.co.uk/

Register a team: filmfreeway.com/DVMISSION

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.