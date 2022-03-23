Making Waves Film Festival 10th anniversary programme announced

Published: 23rd March 2022 13:31

Making Waves Film Festival have announced their 10th anniversary festival programme with festival week from 20 to 24 April at various venues in Portsmouth.

BAFTA nominated Ali and Ava

Highlights include the BAFTA nominated Outstanding British Film of the Year, new drama Ali & Ava, a screening of Ukrainian film Homeward nominated Un Certain Regard at Canne 2019. Plus a live cinema experience with The Front Room, BFI hosted networking, a screenwriting workshop and the best of the 2022 Making Waves Film Short Film Competition of films.

Roy Hanney, Making Waves Festival Director said, “I am delighted to announce our 10th anniversary Film Festival.

Making Waves Film Festival is about celebrating the best of innovative and bold filmmaking. I am particularly pleased to be screening Alia & Ava, the BAFTA nominated Outstanding British Film of the Year as our Festival Presentation Feature which includes a live Q&A with the film’s award winning composer Harry Escott and screening the Canne nominated Ukrainian film Homeward”

Making Waves Film Festival has always supported local film makers. We have a great BFI networking opportunity and screenwriting workshop plus the best of new filmmaking from our 2022 Short Film Competition to be screened on the big screen at No.6 Cinema.

Making Waves Film Festival is an annual film festival and short film competition, set in Portsmouth. It aims to promote engagement with cinema, filmmaking and related activities for local audiences whilst building national and international links.

For more information visit makingwavesfilmfestival.com

