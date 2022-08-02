Take an intimate journey into the personal experiences of people living with dementia in a special screening at Aspex

Published: 2nd August 2022 15:06

By critically-acclaimed artist and filmmaker Suki Chan, Hallucinations (2020) will be shown in a special event at Aspex Portsmouth on Friday 5 August, 2pm.

Suki Chan, Hallucinations (2020), High Definition Still.

This event has been organised to coincide with Generate Reconnect, an exhibition to celebrate artwork by members of Generate - the gallery’s weekly inclusive art workshop for people with dementia.

Suki Chan uses moving image, photography, and sound to explore our perception of reality. For her CONSCIOUS project Chan has worked with people living with dementia to explore how memory loss can destabilise our understanding of the present, while opening up other realities.

Hallucinations is a two-channel video installation, which invites us to enter into the reality of Pegeen O’Sullivan, the daughter of Irish novelist, Liam O’Flaherty, who currently lives in a care village, and Wendy Mitchell, who wrote her first book after

being diagnosed with young-onset dementia at the age of 58. The film transports us to their interior worlds, their personal journeys and perceptions of reality.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome artist Suki Chan back to Aspex Portsmouth. We worked together a decade ago on her outstanding sound installation ‘A Hundred Seas Rising’, which marked Dickens 200 and the Cultural Olympiad. Her new film is both stunning and poignant, and connects so strongly with what we have learnt through running the Generate programme.” said Joanne Bushnell, Director, Aspex Portsmouth

The screening is free to all. Click here to find out more and book now.

Generate Reconnect can be seen at the gallery and throughout Portsmouth on billboard and poster sites, and runs at Aspex Portsmouth until 4 September.

We currently have space for more members to join Generate. Please call 023 9277 8080 to find out more.

