Special Screening of 'Two Way Stretch' at Southsea Cinema

Published: 31st August 2022 16:05

In memory of the late Bernard Cribbins, and in homage to local celebrity Peter Sellers, Southsea Community Cinema will be giving a special showing of the comedy Two Way Stretch on Friday afternoon, 2nd September at 2pm.

Starring Peter Sellers, Wilfred Hyde White, David Lodge, Bernard Cribbins, Maurice Denham, Lionel Jefferies, Liz Fraser, Irene Handl, Beryl Reid, Arthur Mullard and Mario Fabrizi.

The story of a gang of prisoners locked up at Her Majesty’s Pleasure who invent the perfect crime. They intend to break out of prison, carry out a robbery, and then break back into prison for the perfect alibi. The gang get inspiration for their breakout efforts from 1950s war movies. The dialogue is period. A crowd of comedy character actors jolly the laughable plot along. This is the first of two films in which Bernard Cribbins played with Peter Sellers. Three years later they were in The Wrong Arm of the Law, which also starred Lionel Jefferies, who went on to direct the versatile Cribbins in The Railway Children and The Water Babies. Two Way Stretch and also The Rebel (with Tony Hancock) were directed by Robert Day in 1960. The art director on Stretch is four-time Oscar winner John Box.

Rated U. Duration: 87 minutes.

When: Friday 2nd September 2022 at 2pm - £3 ticket

Where: Southsea Community Cinema, 1-3 Palmerston Road.

This is a free viewing but donations to the Portsmouth Film Society, which is a registered charity, would be appreciated. Refreshments are available on site.

Come early as there is limited seating.

Or reserve your tickets:

https://southseacinema.savoysystems.co.uk/SouthseaCinema.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_687.TcsWebTab_2247.TcsProgramme_17611

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.