Portsmouth Film Society announces Black History Month Season at Southsea Community Cinema with amazing film screenings.

Published: 6th October 2022 13:18

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement and Student Life) Chris Chang from the University of Portsmouth, will give an opening speech on 6th October 7pm, before the film screening of In the Heat of the Night. (7pm)

The University of Portsmouth supports 3 film screenings in the season and University of Portsmouth students will watch the films for half price.

The New Black Film Collective is also kindly supporting the Black History Month season of films. The New Black Film Collective (TNBFC) is a nationwide network of film exhibitors, educators and programmers of Black representation on screen. Two guest speakers will come from London and talk about and present the films:

‘The Harder They Come’ introduction talk from Charmaine Simpson BSc (Hons) Econ, Chief Executive Officer of Black History Studies and ‘Neptune Frost’ Introduction talk by Guest speaker: Brother Hakim, The Film Doctor / Black Star Line

Film Hub Southwest (BFI FAN) is also supporting the Black History Month screenings and Portsmouth Film Society’s Director Aysegul Epengin commented:

“We are so grateful for the support we received from many organizations. We have been running this diverse program continually over the last ten years. The Covid 19 Pandemic arrived causing disruption to our normal programming. We are delighted to revisit this elapsed season and continue to be a part of the BFI Film audience strategies.”

2022 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SEASON

Thursday 6th October 7pm

In the Heat of the Night (1967) cert 15

Sidney Poitier’s first appearance as detective Virgil Tibbs investigating a murder in the Deep South, alongside the defensive local sheriff played by Rod Steiger. Directed by Norman Jewison, with jazzy score by Quincy Jones, and photographed by Oscar winner Haskell Wexler. Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor (Steiger).

Sunday 9th October 1pm

The Harder They Come (1972) Supported by University of Portsmouth

Gritty Jamaican crime film starring Jimmy Cliff, with groundbreaking reggae soundtrack. Described as “possibly the most influential of Jamaican films and one of the most important films from the Caribbean”. Guest speaker: Charmaine Simpson BSc (Hons) Econ, Chief Executive Officer of Black History Studies

11th October 7pm

The Stuart Hall Project (2013) cert 12 Supported by University of Portsmouth

Documentary telling the story of cultural theorist Stuart Hall, who appeared on the British radio and television for more than 50 years and spent his whole career exploring how social change makes sense of who we are, what we are entitled to and what society makes available to us. Hall emerges as ‘a calm figure who insists on the fundamental topic of equality’.

12th October 7pm and 16th October 6pm cert 15

Queen of Glory (2021)

A comedy drama set in the Bronx, New York City, it depicts a Ghanaian-American scientist who inherits a Christian from her deceased mother. Written and directed by, and starring, Nana Mensah.

Friday 21st October 7pm

Mississippi Burning (1988) Cert 18

A historical crime film directed by Alan Parker based on a 1964 murder investigation. Stars Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe as two FBI agents investigating the disappearance of three civil rights workers, who are met with hostility by local residents, police, and the Klu Klux Klan.

Tuesday 25th October 7pm

Summer of Soul (Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021) cert 12

Supported by University of Portsmouth

An American documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Winner of ‘best documentary’ several awards, and a Grammy for ‘Best Music Film’.

Sunday 30th October 3pm

Surprise Film for Black History Month (2020) cert 15

Actress Regina King’s electrifying directorial debut. An imagined conversation between young black trailblazers Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke when they met in 1964 speaks powerfully to the present. Guest speaker: Aysegul Epengin, Director of Portsmouth Film Society, PhD candidate, The University of Portsmouth

Tuesday 15th November 7pm - second screening day 24th November 7pm

Nope (2022)

Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. Guest speaker: Yvonne Howard, Interim Director of Race and Equality, The University of Portsmouth

Sunday 20th November 6pm

Neptune Frost (2022)

Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. Guest speaker: Brother Hakim, The Film Doctor / Black Star Line.

https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/blackhistroymonth-season/

ticket link: https://southseacinema.savoysystems.co.uk/SouthseaCinema.dll/

Tickets £6/£7 #southseacinema

Portsmouth Film Society

Southsea Community Cinema & Arts Centre

1-3 Palmerston Road

Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3QQ

http://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk

http://www.southseacinema.co.uk

FB @pompeyfilms @Southseacinema

TW @portsmouthfilms @southsecinema

