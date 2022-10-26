Film Review: Black Adam

Author: Joe Brennan Published: 26th October 2022 13:44

Fifteen years since his casting announcement, Dwayne Johnson’s souped-up anti-hero has FINALLY made his way into cinemas, and the result is disappointingly unimpressive.

Black Adam sees morally conflicted superbeing Teth-Adam awaken from his tomb after 5000 years, where he can either bring terror or justice to his war-torn home. Beyond that, it gets a bit difficult to describe. There’s something about an evil magic crown and demons and skeletons. And a bunch of superheroes trying to kill him for reasons that are never really made clear.

The most important thing about the story is that, as The Rock used to say in his WWE days, it doesn’t matter. Summing it up feels like a waste of time because the film itself doesn’t seem to care much about it.

Every now and then, they’ll spend a minute or two on some emotion or exposition, but it always feels out of necessity rather than because the story deserves it. One of the few times they commit to fleshing out a thread, it’s for the sake of a twist that comes as no surprise to anyone who’s seen the trailer even once.

But all of that stuff isn’t what the audience is there to see, nor is it what the filmmakers wanted from the project. It’s okay for a piece of entertainment to be focussed on a bunch of superpowered people punching each other. That kind of thing can be a lot of fun. It’s just that Black Adam never really is.

It’s a crashy smashy third act finale stretched out for two hours, which ends up feeling like a really long time. It is pretty impossible to tell what part of the story you’re watching, and you’re left guessing when it’s gonna end (hoping the answer is “soon”).

Such little time is spent on story and characters that the stakes are incredibly vague and there’s nothing to be invested it. You’re never quite sure who to root for, because the film does nothing to convince you that any party is right, or even tell us why they’re all fighting.

Everything takes place around the same city and the same few locations, which is not automatically a bad thing but when none of them look very interesting, it leaves the film looking muddy and dull.

Speaking of dull, the reason Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become so popular is because of his undeniable charisma and comedic talent, which is why casting him as a stoic anti-hero feels like a bit of a misstep. Especially when the film itself can’t decide whether he should be awkwardly quippy or someone whose intense stoicism is played for laughs. He ends up just feeling like himself… but boring.

As for other characters, there’s a supporting cast of normal human Kahndaq residents that range from forgettable to irritating, with the occasionally successful moment of comedic relief. The more memorable people are the superheroes like “Hawkman”, simply because they all have interesting and colourful costumes.

Pierce Brosnan adds some much-needed charm and heart to the film. I don’t think I could tell you anything about his character “Dr Fate”, but I still enjoyed the moments he was on screen. He and the other members of his superhero team “The Justice Society” also contributed some unique action moments.

The action on the whole is fine, definitely the strongest and most consistent part of the film. There are a few cool moments of fun spectacle, some made worse by awkward-sounding music choices. But as far as mindless action goes, it could be much worse.

We get the occasional strange reminder that the movie exists in a wider DC Superhero Cinematic Universe. The part that feels the most like you need to do homework is the Justice Society, who are thrown right in with as if we’re meant to already know them, but this is somehow their introduction.

There’s been talk that this will be the movie to relaunch DC films into a stronger new direction, which seems laughable now it’s out. The criticism that all Superhero movies are the same is challenged by films like this. Not because it proves how good they can be, but because if every movie was as uninspired and dull as Black Adam, the genre never would’ve taken off in the first place.

This is not the worst thing DC have put out, but it’s disappointing to see a return to such bland mediocrity in a year with so many interestingly crafted superhero movies like The Batman and Multiverse of Madness.

Black Adam is worth seeing if you’re desperate for some superhero action and can’t wait a few weeks for Black Panther 2, but I wouldn’t rush out to see it for any other reason.

It’s loud, long and aggressively uninteresting.

