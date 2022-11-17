'Wakanda Forever is, against all odds, a triumph' (Film Review - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Author: Joe Brennan Published: 17th November 2022 12:08

The shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 shook the world, and had a devastating impact on his fans and the people who knew him. Ryan Coogler, director and writer of Black Panther, was in the process of writing a follow-up when the unimaginable news came. Obviously, the future of the Marvel Universe was not the first thing on everyone’s mind, but the question arose of how (if at all) this highly anticipated sequel could still go ahead.

Over two years after that terrible news broke, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. The decision was made not to recast the Black Panther himself, King T’Challa, and instead continue the story without the lead character. Unsurprisingly, this absence is felt. How could it not be?

They were faced with such impossible circumstances that no one could’ve blamed them if the film had ended up being a disaster. Which is what makes Wakanda Forever all the more impressive. Because it isn’t a disaster. In fact, I can’t imagine a film that deals with the situation better than this.

Making a Black Panther movie without the titular character meant elevating members of the cast who once played the supporting roles and thrusting them into the position of carrying the whole film on their shoulders. Luckily, not a single one of them is a weak link.

Angela Bassett seems to effortlessly convey power and grace as Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira brings more ferocity and humour than ever with Okoye, Winston Duke is a charisma powerhouse and Lupita Nyong’o is indescribably wonderful.

The standout is Letitia Wright, who brings such a wealth of complexity to Shuri, T’Challa’s sister. She went from being the first film’s comic relief to giving one of the most nuanced and multi-faceted performances in any Marvel movie.

I’m sure the job of the cast was made easier by how well the characters were written by Ryan Coogler. The progression and development of each character feels like it’s been so thoughtfully conceived and realised.

There is also the addition of some new characters, most notably the antagonist, Namor. He is wonderfully brought to life on every level. In the script, the design and by the actor. Tenoch Huerta deserves the same level of praise that Michael B. Jordan got for his iconic Killmonger performance in the original film, and his character genuinely feels more successfully developed at times.

His story makes up the bulk of the film’s conflict as he mobilises the armies of Talokan, his underwater empire, against our heroes in Wakanda. The marketing has kept all other story details very vague, but this central narrative about the clashing of two very similar nations is told in a way that is challenging and captivating. The wider story is incredibly powerful but revealing too much of that would lessen the power. So you’ll have to take my word on it.

As with every superhero movie these days, there’s a bit of setup relating to the wider Marvel universe. Some of it works nicely within the main plot and messages of the film, other elements feel a tad clunky and tacked on. There are definitely elements of the film that are more interesting than others, and themes that are more impactful. But enough time is spent on the stuff that works for the overall experience to still be satisfying.

The caveat is that the whole film ends up being very long at two hours and forty minutes. You feel that length even when you’re engaged and desperate to see where the story goes. But if you don’t get on board with the characters, the wait for the end will feel even longer. Personally, I was happy to spend as much time in with the characters and their world as possible, so was never bored.

The world of Wakanda deserves a mention as a character in itself. The culture of the setting is just as authentic and enthralling as ever, if not more so. It contributes to the overall visual look of the film, which is stunning. In a sea of grey-looking superhero movies, Wakanda Forever sets itself apart with its expert use of lighting, creatively unique settings, and beautifully vibrant costumes. The underwater cities of Talokan are breath-taking, although a few submerged scenes are a little hard to see. However, while the first film was let down visually by some rubbery CGI visual effects and washed-out colours, the sequel has no such disappointments on that front.

Avengers: Infinity War and the first Black Panther both used the fascinating nation of Wakanda as a setting for major battles, but kept the fighting to the uninteresting fields that could’ve been anywhere. This film finally takes the action into the city, which is a really great change. Unfortunately, not all of the action setpieces are as memorable. If there was one weakness this film had, it was the varying quality of the action. Some are exhilarating and visceral and take place in exciting locations, others less so. But even the weaker sequences have some excellent individual moments.

Another aspect that contributes to the film standing above the usual superhero entries is the music. Although it never quite reaches the heights of the iconic sound of the original, Ludwig Göransson has delivered another punchy and emotional score that perfectly amplifies the film’s tone and proves that he’s one of the most exciting film composers working today.

The tone in question is an impressive balancing act. Due to the seriousness of some of the subject matter (and the real-world tragedies and events that they’re based on), there is less humour than other Marvel films but with just the right amount of fun and levity thrown in to keep it from being three hours of misery. None of those moments undercut the weight and respect that the emotional scenes warrant.

This is a unique film. Not just because of the original main character’s absence, but because so much real emotion is being brought to fictional circumstances, by both the filmmakers and the audiences. The character of T’Challa meant so much to so many people, so this was a film they had to get right. But I think the love that everyone involved had for T’Challa and for Chadwick Boseman is the key to how they got it right. The heart of this film, the emotional core, feels so strong and tangible and real. And I don’t think you could ask for more in a film like this.

The Chadwick Boseman-shaped hole in this film is something that is hard to ignore. It’s impossible not to think about what could have been, what should’ve been. T’Challa was meant to be one of the leading figures of the Marvel universe for decades to come. But Ryan Coogler has taken all of that missed potential, all of that grief, and turned it into something thoughtful and beautiful.

Wakanda Forever is, against all odds, a triumph. It’s rare that an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels this much like it was truly made by a filmmaker with a vision, rather than a studio with an algorithm. It is not a perfect film but considering the original plans for future Black Panther stories were horrifically derailed not too long ago, it’s absurd that this film is as good as it is.

