Film Festive Films and Events Published: 2nd December 2022 14:56 Portsmouth Film society's venue Southsea Cinema and Art Centre announced popular Christmas Programme. Go and support your local cinema for the best independent cinema, film festivals, special events. Christmas Films: The Last Christmas, Die Hard 1, Die Hard 2, Home Alone, Elf, It's A Wonderful life (digitally mastered), Love Actually and Muppets Christmas Carol December Highlights: Friday 2nd Dec Absolute Scenes Comedy Night 8pm-10pm Starring: Michael Frankland, Glenn Braley, Natalie Bryce and Nathan Eagle Saturday 3rd Dec Neptune Frost Special Screening for Black History Month Guest speaker Film Doctor Hakim from Black Starline and Drum Session from Drum Nation Monday 5th Dec Shorts Cut Local Film Festival Award Ceremony 7:30pm 2022 Festival Short Listed films with local film-makers networking. Friday 9th Dec Christmas 90s Dance Party (Fundraising for Cinema and Art Centre) £10 ticket (incl. drink) 7pm-11am with DJ DAROOZ 19-20-21 Dec between 11am-6pm (Monday-Tuesday- Wednesday) Christmas Arts and Craft Market Also, come and join us at Portsmouth Film Society! Special screening and Q&A with director! Three Day Millionaire (2022) Southsea Cinema Screenings: Monday 12th December 7pm (with Q&A with a director) Wednesday 28th December 7pm Monday 2nd January 7pm 'A raucous black comedy about a gang of Grimsby trawler-men who carry out the heist of a lifetime'. Director: Jack Spring Writer: Paul Stephenson Producer Giles Alderson Stars: Colm Meaney, Jonas Armstrong, Robbie Gee Synopsis: You've seen Ocean's 11, now get ready for Grimsby's 4. After weeks at sea working for Grimsby's last remaining trawler, three friends return home to have the ultimate three-day-long celebration. However, when they discover the company owner hasn't been paying the workers and plans to shut the company's doors forever, they realise they must save their company, save their friends, and most importantly, save their way of life. With the help of an unexpected confidant, the three lads attempt to carry out the greatest heist Grimsby has seen. What could possibly go wrong? Directed by Jack Spring (Destination: Dewsbury), written by Paul Stephenson and produced by Giles Alderson (Wolves of War), Lucinda Rhodes Thakar (Confession) and Jack Spring. Three Day Millionaire stars Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood, Edge of Tomorrow), Robbie Gee (Snatch, Small Axe) and James Burrows (Fighting with My Family, This is England). Signature Entertainment is released Three Day Millionaire in UK Cinemas. 25th November 2022. https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/christmas-films/