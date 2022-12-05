Film Review: 'Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical' - a Big-Screen Musical Delight

Author: Joe Brennan Published: 5th December 2022 09:08

Roald Dahl’s Matilda has been a staple of many childhoods in the nearly 35 years since it was published, becoming a film in 1996 and a West End musical in 2011. Each adaptation brough the story to a new generation. And now, a new adaptation has come along to do the same.

For those that couldn’t decide whether they preferred the film or the musical, this version has come along to deliver both: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, a film adaptation of the stage show, directed by the production’s original director Matthew Warchus, featuring the Tim Minchin songs that made it so iconic.

And right from the opening of the movie, you get the sense that you’re in safe hands. The film starts off with a funny and high-energy musical number, and it maintains that level of entertainment for its whole runtime.

Children are far more capable of understanding movies than a lot of kid’s films give them credit for, so it’s nice to see a script that doesn’t talk down to the young audience. The film is far from wildly inappropriate or adult, but it trusts the viewers to keep up without spelling anything out (which is, perhaps a poor choice of words considering the pivotal role that spelling plays in the story.)

The element of the film where this complexity is most apparent is the songs. The most popular songs from the stage show appear in the film, with a few new ones added. They are simultaneously incredibly simple catchy and shockingly clever and complex. There’s an abundance of genius wordplay in every lyric.

It’s great to see a big-screen musical after quite an empty year, and this is a fantastic addition to the genre. The biggest musical numbers have been expertly translated from stage to screen, feeling just as energetic and exciting as ever. The framing and choreography have been adjusted to make the most of the cinematic medium’s strengths, and do things that never could’ve been done on stage.

The complicated songs and dance sequences would be impressive under any circumstances, but the fact they’re being performed by such a young cast makes it all the more magical. The ensemble of children is fantastic across the board, from the background singers and dancers to the more supporting actors playing Matilda’s friends. They all do a fantastic job.

The standout, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Alisha Weir as Matilda. It’s such a demanding role from a singing, dancing, and acting perspective. She’s in the majority of scenes and the performance never falters, nor does her English accent- I was so shocked to find out she was actually from Ireland.

In a lot of ways, Matilda is a superhero. She even has the powers. Alisha Weir really makes you believe in that power. You have no doubt that she would be able to take control of her life and destiny, empowering herself and those around her against the injustices of her world.

As far as the adults go, Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchbull is the star. She disappears into the role, smoothly going from hilarious to terrifying, often managing both at once. She’s a joy to watch from start to finish.

Matilda’s parents (played by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) play a smaller role in this film than in stage and previous film version, but got a lot of laughs in the scenes they did appear in.

The real emotional heart of Matilda’s story is Miss Honey. She’s an important character to get right, because if you’re not sold on her kindness, the film’s most moving moments won’t be anywhere near as impactful. Luckily, Lashana Lynch brings the character to life wonderfully with the warmth that has made the character so beloved for so many years.

The film manages to have some really moving moments, interspersed with all the music and comedy. And there’s even some quite scary moments, which is the case for the source material and all previous adaptations. But it never goes on too long without being fun.

Like most Roald Dahl stories, Matilda has a timeless quality, and this film keeps that element through its aesthetic. There are no indicators that it’s set in any particular era or time period. That’s not a major aspect, but it means the film should age really well.

Despite Netflix’s role in financing the film, it looks and feels like a big-screen event. But I also imagine it will be a very popular film for rewatches once it can be seen at home. In the screening I saw, parents and children alike seemed totally engrossed in the drama, the music, and the comedy.

Despite the other excellent versions of Matilda, this film is totally its own thing. It’s so different to the 1996 film that you never feel the need to compare. Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical is fun, intelligent family entertainment that is sure to delight any fan of any previous version, while also importantly bringing the story to a whole new generation.

