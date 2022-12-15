No.6 Cinema to host World Premiere of Portsmouth made feature film ‘The Mire’

Published: 15th December 2022 15:38

Portsmouth-based film Production Company Apple Park Films announced the release of tickets for the world premiere of their second feature film THE MIRE.

Founded by Director Adam Nelson in 2013, Apple Park Films has been producing films in Portsmouth under their localised production scheme since 2016. THE MIRE is the first feature film produced under this scheme and is a partnership with Familiar Stranger Studios another Portsmouth-based Production Company.

Set over the course of one night, THE MIRE is a contained psychological thriller that focuses on Joseph Layton, the charismatic leader of a religious cult known as The Canon, which, after 16 years, and with a now considerably large community of followers, is moving towards its end, an “ascension” that will see Joseph lead his congregation in a mass suicide, to take their place among the stars.

On the eve of this mass suicide, Joseph’s two most loyal followers worry something is wrong and trap Joseph in the church The Canon operates from. A battle of wits ensues across one evening as all three parties attempt to manipulate, reform, and out plot the others.

THE MIRE was shot on location at the Kings Church on Somers Road, Portsmouth, and at key locations around the city including Southsea Seafront and Portsdown Hill. The cast and crew are made up of actors and technicians who have links to the Portsmouth and Solent area, including Year 3 students from The University of Portsmouth.

Based in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Screenwriter Chris Watt is one of the few crew members not affiliated with the Solent area. He said: “It’s very exciting to be having the premiere of THE MIRE in Portsmouth. Quite apart from the connection it has to our director, this is a film that shows, very clearly, that British filmmaking does not stop and start with London or Glasgow. British film should be regional, to represent all the beautiful & diverse elements that make up the country and Portsmouth is just one of many places brimming with cinematic potential.”

THE MIRE’s world premiere will take place at the No6 Independent Cinema, based in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, on February 3rd, 2023.

On the decision to host the film’s premiere in Portsmouth, Adam Nelson said: “THE MIRE represents the biggest, local independent film production in Portsmouth in a long time. When thinking about the premiere, it made sense that we make it a Portsmouth event and invite the people of the city to get involved. We’ve kept ticket prices low because of the cost of living crisis, that way as many people as possible can come along and celebrate filmmaking in our incredible city.”

Tickets can be bought from the No6 Cinema’s website: https://www.no6cinema.co.uk/films/the-mire

Tickets are £6.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.