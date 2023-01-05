Film Review: Avatar-The Way of Water - 'It’s exciting, it’s creative, it’s satisfying...'

Author: Joe Brennan Published: 5th January 2023 16:43

Avatar 2 once seemed like an inevitability, but the actual release of James Cameron’s sequel to the biggest film of all time felt less and less likely the longer we had to wait for it, given its initially announced 2014 release date. But after 13 years, it’s finally here. Avatar: The Way of Water. I can’t tell you whether the film will captivate an audience as large as its predecessor, that remains to be seen, but I can judge the film on its own merit.

Going in, I had some concerns that a return to the alien world of Pandora may not feel as novel or engaging as it did the first time round, and I’m sure a lot of cinemagoers felt the same way. In the early scenes of The Way of Water, these concerns continued. It felt a little more like Avatar Again than Avatar 2.

The first film saw soldier Jake Sully betray his imperialist human commanders after falling in love with the planet they were pillaging and becoming one with their people, the Na’vi. In the sequel, we revisit him and his Na’vi wife Neytiri over a decade later, and things are relatively the same beyond the addition of their children.

I was worried that we might get a total re-treading of the first movie but with extra kids. The iconography and threat seemed all too familiar. But after such a long time, perhaps it was important for the film to re-establish the status quo before moving onto the new aspects. And any concerns I had completely vanished once the characters fled the familiar forests of Pandora and moved to the sea.

The unique selling point of this sequel is the titular WATER, and all the aquatic additions to the Avatar world that come with it. The Na’vi coastal tribes transform the whole aesthetic of the movie once our lead characters join them. The culture of Pandora is expanded upon in ways that gel perfectly with the original film, while feeling totally fresh.

The character and costume designs, the look of the environments, the newly introduced sea creatures and plants, everything feels simultaneously totally authentic and unlike anything ever put to screen. There are multiple genuinely awe-inspiring moments of Pandora’s nature just filling the screen.

One of the weak points of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was how dark and dull the underwater sequences were. And by the looks of the Little Mermaid trailer it seems that’s a trap Disney has fallen into as well. The Way of Water proves just how much that doesn’t need to be the case. The vibrance of the scenes set in the water is stunning, the light is used expertly. Just as it is in every scene.

Everything looks so real that you have to remind yourself that what you’re seeing is a totally constructed reality. The tech almost works against its wow factor because it has achieved full believability. You periodically remember that the cinematography is even more impressive than it seems because nothing on screen is real.

There is obviously a wealth of cutting-edge visual effects at play to bring a movie so complicated to life, but they never feel overly flashy. The technical wizardry serves the story, even in the times where scenes are dedicated solely to showcasing Pandora’s visual majesty. The tension of the movie would be lost if you weren’t as attached to the environments and wildlife as the characters are.

There’s no single effect that’s a mind-blowing step up from the VFX of the original film, but rather a consistent improvement across the board. This is made all the more commendable by the increased screentime that the virtual characters have compared with the original.

The motion capture technology that translated the facial performances in the first movie was already close to flawless. I think the effects department have truly bypassed the uncanny valley at this point and reached total realism. Despite their alien proportions that seem jarring in still images, your brain accepts the Na’vi as totally human in motion.

And the performances that the tech is bringing to life are excellent. The family element of the film means that there are a lot more characters than before, automatically meaning some actors have less to do than they did originally.

This is true of Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully, but even more true of Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri. Saldana is great in the moments of spotlight she does have, and Worthington is surprisingly excellent, but neither of them are as prominent as I expected them to be.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, because the time with new characters is spent well. The children are all memorable, with clear and distinct personalities and stories. Child actors can often be the weak link in a blockbuster, and one imagines the unique technical element of an Avatar production would make it even more challenging. But they are all brilliantly performed by their young actors and Sigourney Weaver (who plays a 14-year-old).

The performances are likely helped by a strong script; the dialogue is a lot better than that of the 2009 film. There was nothing offensively bad in the original, but there’s a naturalistic quality this time round that goes a long way in helping you believe in the characters and their relationships.

I understand the criticism that the original movie’s cast are a tad sidelined but now that the next generation has been thoroughly introduced, I imagine the sequels will have more of a balance between the old and the new.

The villains are fun in their simplicity. Pure evil serves a purpose when it comes to entertainment value, as it did in the first film. The film dedicates enough time to making you hate the bad guys, so you take great joy when they’re torn through by our heroes in the action scenes.

And the action in this film is great fun. It’s exciting, it’s creative, it’s satisfying on a story level. It can very occasionally be hard to keep track of which blue person is which in the faster sequences, but for the most part it has a great sense of space and scale. And when you’re dealing with mech-suits, 9ft aliens, humans, and giant space whales, that’s an important thing to keep track of.

The awe of the film’s scale and size is amplified so greatly by seeing it on a big screen. In fact, I wonder how well it will play on televisions. There are just so many sequences that warrant the full cinema treatment.

And after years of 3D being a dying novelty, James Cameron has reminded us of the rare times that it can be used to enhance the viewing experience. I’d almost say it makes for the definitive version of a film that relies so heavily on imagery and immersion.

But even if 3D makes you sick, a 2D cinema screening is still worth attending. Not just for the screen, but for the sound system. The sound design is in perfect harmony with the visuals, and the music heightens the exhilaration and emotion of each moment. It’s worth hearing that in all the detail and at the volume it was composed for. I don’t think the score is quite as good as James Horner’s original, but Simon Franglen has managed to make great use of those established themes.

The only caveat is that the film’s three-hour runtime is quite a commitment. Especially wearing 3D glasses. If you don’t get engrossed in this world and invested in these characters, it’s probably going to be a painfully long time to spend with them. I’d imagine that’s why those who have given it a negative review were so very negative. But honestly, I felt the time went by rather quickly, and although it was obvious when it was coming to an end, I would’ve been happy to it to continue for another hour.

There has been criticism of story, just as there was of the first film. It is a simple plot, although it’s probably more complicated than the original film. And it’s told so well, and with great care for the world and its characters. It takes the narrative stakes seriously, but never feels too heavy. It’s balanced quite nicely with effective moments of comedy, tenderness, and the fun chaos of the action.

There’s nothing here that’s likely to convert those who weren’t fans of Avatar, except those who only ever watched it at home on DVD. It is possible that seeing the world of Pandora on the big screen will go some length towards explaining why Avatar was such a phenomenon 13 years ago. That being said, I’m excited for the home/streaming release of The Way of Water, because there are technical elements of the film that I can’t wrap my head around how they’d accomplish, and I would love to see the bonus features.

But before that, I’m looking forward to rewatching it in the cinema, hopefully it will stick around for a while. It’s hard to say whether it will be as much of a sensation as the first film. But the people in my screening seemed fully engrossed from start to finish, and it’s not hard to imagine why.

