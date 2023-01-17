Film Review: Glass Onion - 'I can’t recommend Glass Onion enough'

Author: Joe Brennan Published: 17th January 2023 11:54

Knives Out proved such a crowd pleaser in 2019 that a follow-up was inevitable. And, after an incredibly brief cinema release in November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available on Netflix. Writer and director Rian Johnson claims it’s not really a sequel, so much as a brand-new mystery with the same detective. Whatever you want to call it, it’s probably the most entertaining film of the year.

It's best to go into Glass Onion knowing very little, to keep the twists and turns as surprising as possible. So the short version of the review is “go and watch it, come back later”. But if you’re desperate to read more, there won’t be any real spoilers.

The film sees Miles Bron, an eccentric billionaire tech genius, invite his eclectic group of friends to a private Greek island for a weekend of partying. While there, they must solve an elaborate murder mystery game he’s constructed. It’s probably not a spoiler to say that at some point, the murder ceases to be a game and real murderous shenanigans occur.

The setup makes it a completely different experience to the first Knives Out, and the film is all the better for it. The only element that carries over is Daniel Craig’s iconic detective Benoit Blanc, and his equally iconic accent. Craig returns to the role with such visible joy, which was absent from a lot of his Bond performances. He is a delightful screen presence and, in years to come, I really think we may look back at Benoit Blanc as the defining character of his career.

He’s joined by an ensemble cast of totally new characters. And the cast is fantastic. Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, everyone really shines in the role they’re given. Saying who has the biggest roles would be too much information, but those who receive the most spotlight do an excellent job.

An aspect of filmmaking that I don’t usually notice is costumes, which is more due to my lack of fashion awareness than their lack of importance. But even my style-blindness noticed how much they were conveying about each character. They’re also just fun to look at, with some memorable examples rivalling Chris Evans’ iconic knitwear from the first movie.

Honestly, every aspect of the film looks great. Rian Johnson’s work with cinematographer Steve Yedlin always yields beautiful results, and this is no exception. There are some especially impressive uses of light during key sequences that make everything a lot more exciting.

The design of the extravagant billionaire’s island palace is excellently thought out. I’d say the overall aesthetic isn’t quite as rich as the first film, but that could just be a preference to Autumnal vibes.

It’s also true that Glass Onion has nothing that quite matches the warm emotional heart of Knives Out, but that’s because it’s doing something totally different. And doing it well. There is definitely enough of an emotional element to get you invested in the narrative, to the point where the eventual payoffs are a satisfying mixture of exhilarating and moving.

The script on the whole is outstandingly constructed. Just like the first, there’s way more to the mystery and the story than just looking at clues and waiting for a reveal at the end. There’s joy to be found in watching the surprising ways the narrative unfolds, and rewatching it to see everything you missed. In that sense, Netflix is the perfect platform to host the movie.

The way the narrative plays out is intriguing and full of layers, but that never comes at the expense of realistic, believable characters and their entertaining interactions. The movie is super funny, with a great number of laughs, even as the mystery gets more serious and the layers of the Glass Onion are pulled back. There are countless memorable lines that are expertly written by Rian Johnson and delivered flawlessly by the cast.

A lot of comedy comes from the absurdity, hypocrisy, and stupidity of the ultra-rich, drawing inspiration from very specific topical examples of such figures. In many ways, it’s a well-observed time capsule of a specific era of culture, just a very recent era. I don’t think this aspect dates the film in any way, it just makes it a very relevant period piece.

Despite some extreme characters and situations, the film is able to find moments of sincerity and you do end up taking the overall mystery seriously. It’s never too silly to believe in, never too dark to be fun. Despite the murderous subject matter, it really is the perfect family viewing.

It’s a real shame the film didn’t stay in cinemas longer because I think it’s best to watch without the distractions of a living room. But I’m sure the experience will still be a good one. Even if the excellent Nathan Johnson score doesn’t sound quite as good on television and laptop speakers.

I can’t recommend Glass Onion enough. Even if members of your viewing party haven’t seen Knives Out, they’ll have a great time. The film will leave you thoroughly entertained and satisfied, and you’ll be walking around doing a Southern Detective impression for weeks.

Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson have said they’d be happy to keep making Benoit Blanc sequels for as long as they enjoy it, and I would gladly watch ten more Knives Out mysteries if they remain as fun as this.

