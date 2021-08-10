British Street Food Awards Come to Portsmouth

Published: 10th August 2021 08:58

Gunwharf Quays is partnering with The British Street Food Awards to host the Southern heats of the competition at the South Coast's biggest outlet shopping destination. The event will span the August Bank Holiday weekend, opening from midday-7pm on Saturday & Sunday and from midday-5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.



The unmissable event will bring together the region's best street food vendors on The Plaza at Gunwharf Quays. They'll sell their unique food to guests over the 3 days, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winners being announced at the end of the 3 days. Finalists include the winner of 2019 BSFA for ‘Best Vegetarian', the Filiipino pop-up Turo Turo. Plus the extraordinary Brazilian barbecue of Carne no Carvao, and the ethical, responsible and delicious pizza on wheels, The Social Dough.

The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009, as a way for up-and-coming street food traders to showcase their skills whilst celebrating the street food movement. They're part of the largest food competition in the world, now including 16 countries in Europe and launching in the USA this Autumn. They've played a big part in making street food accessible to everyone. This year's judges include Michelin-starred chef Jon Marsden-Jones - previously of the Black Rat in Winchester - and Head Chef patron Andrew du Bourg, from the Michelin-recommended Elderflower in Lymington.

After casting their votes at The British Street Food Awards, guests can enjoy shopping at over 90 stores, visit the 14-screen multiplex cinema, bowling alley, art gallery or miniport at Gunwharf Quays.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said "We are delighted to once again be hosting The British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays. It feels wonderful to be able to welcome live events back, especially when they're as unique and exciting as this! We can't wait to try all of the delicious dishes that will be on offer over the Bank Holiday weekend and see which Southern vendor is crowned the winner."

Richard Johnson, founder of The British Street Food Awards, added: "We are very excited to return to Gunwharf Quays this year. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased and we begin to return to ‘normal life', this is a tremendous time for street food. The market has managed to survive COVID-19, despite how hard the hospitality sector has been hit, due to the al-fresco style of dining which street food lends itself to. We can't wait to see the innovation that the up-and-coming talent will bring to this year's awards."

