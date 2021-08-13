https://analytics.google.
"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Vegan & Green Fair

Published: 13th August 2021 10:39
🍉FREE ENTRY & PARKING at Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham, Hampshire PO17 5AL on Sunday 15 August!
A day of 100% vegan, healthy and ethical products with a huge selection of varied stalls including food, handmade, environmentally friendly products and services as well as gifts.
 
🤸‍♂️Children's playground 
🌮Hot vegan food
🥤🍵Hot/cold vegan drinks
 
A day not to be missed! 
 
For more information plese visit:
www.funyardevents.com 
FACEBOOK @funyardevents 🍒🍓
EMAIL funyardevents@hotmail.com

INSTAGRAM @funyardevents

