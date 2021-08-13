Vegan & Green Fair

Published: 13th August 2021 10:39

FREE ENTRY & PARKING at Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham, Hampshire PO17 5AL on Sunday 15 August!

A day of 100% vegan, healthy and ethical products with a huge selection of varied stalls including food, handmade, environmentally friendly products and services as well as gifts.





Children's playgroundHot vegan foodHot/cold vegan drinks

A day not to be missed!

For more information plese visit:

www.funyardevents.com



EMAIL funyardevents@hotmail.com

FACEBOOK @funyardevents

INSTAGRAM @funyardevents

