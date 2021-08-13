Vegan & Green Fair
|Published: 13th August 2021 10:39
FREE ENTRY & PARKING at Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham, Hampshire PO17 5AL on Sunday 15 August!
A day of 100% vegan, healthy and ethical products with a huge selection of varied stalls including food, handmade, environmentally friendly products and services as well as gifts.
Children's playground
Hot vegan food
Hot/cold vegan drinks
A day not to be missed!
For more information plese visit:
www.funyardevents.com
FACEBOOK @funyardevents
EMAIL funyardevents@hotmail.com
INSTAGRAM @funyardevents
