Southsea curry house nominated for English Curry Awards, thanks Portsmouth customers for their support by giving away free pints

Published: 4th October 2021 16:26

The Akash restaurant, located on Albert Road in Southsea, is preparing to celebrate two events in the coming weeks.

The family-run curry house was recently shortlisted for the 10th English Curry Awards, a campaign established to recognise the finest curry-makers and cuisine England has to offer. A spokesperson for the ceremony previously said that the awards "were one of our first and remain one of our best. It's always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration."

Faz and Jafor Ahmed, the restaurant owners, are eagerly awaiting the final ceremony, scheduled to take place in Birmingham on October 18th. While they wait, the restaurant will also be tackling a celebration of National Curry Week, which runs annually from the first Monday of every October.

Rarely acknowledged in Portsmouth, the venue's decision to celebrate this year's activities is testament to the local community, responsible for them being shortlisted for the awards. To thank their customers for helping spur the nomination, they will be giving each attendee a free pint of Cobra beer at a celebration on Tuesday 5th October.

Faz explained: "It's a double celebration! Not just one of curry, but also of our customers and the people of Portsmouth. It's our way of thanking them for their continued support. It's a shame National Curry Week is not as widely celebrated as it should be. We think every curryhouse should be involved to further boost the celebration."

The event will be held in partnership with Cobra beer. Customers will need to purchase a main meal to receive their free beverage.

On being able to celebrate not one but two in-person events this October, Faz also said: "It's been so long since we've been able to celebrate almost anything because of COVID-19. Now we get to celebrate two things! It's going to be great to continue to represent the city where possible and try to be an example of an industry leader."

It won't be too long before we find out if the Portsmouth venue has been successful, as the final English Curry Awards decisions will be announced on October 18th at the ceremony.

