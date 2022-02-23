https://analytics.google.
Southsea Food Festival set to return

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:38
Portsmouth City Council has announced that the popular Southsea Food festival will return on the 16th & 17th July 2022.  Local food businesses and traders are invited to attend for this celebration weekend.
 

The Southsea Food Festival is a popular annual event comprising of over 40 food and drink stalls from local and regional businesses. The event traditionally takes place in Palmerston Road precinct, Clarendon Road, lower Palmerston Road and Osborne Road with some local road closures in place.  

The 2022 Food Festival will occupy a larger footprint with additional space for traders to compliment Palmerston Road's businesses.  A live acoustic music stage is also planned to host local bands.  

Councillor Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said, "I am delighted that planning has started on Southsea Food Festival. This is always a fantastic community event that shows off the very best of our local food and drink businesses and traders"

Local businesses and traders who wish to apply for a stand need to contact Portsmouth City Council's events team at southseafoodfestival@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

