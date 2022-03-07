Two new restaurants on the Port Solent menu this Easter

Published: 7th March 2022 16:25

Visitors will have even more fantastic dining options at Port Solent’s boardwalk restaurants and bars this Easter.

Diners at the popular waterside leisure venue can look forward to wider choice with the opening of two more renowned restaurants - aromatic Oriental cuisine at Koh Thai and fried chicken and waffle dishes at BIRD.

Fabulous food, inspired by Bangkok street food, and amazing cocktails will be served by friendly staff at the new Koh Thai restaurant overlooking the marina.

Koh Thai’s Managing Director Jeremy Sykes said: “We are very excited to announce the opening of the Port Solent restaurant. It will be situated on the waterside and offer the fabulous authentic Thai cuisine that our restaurants in Bournemouth, Poole, Lymington and Southsea are renowned for.

“Koh Thai is the perfect place for date nights, celebrations with friends, family outings and weekend treats. We can’t wait to open the doors this Easter and welcome people in to enjoy the Thai dining experience.”

In 2014, BIRD arrived in the heart of Hoxton as London’s original fried chicken and waffle joint. BIRD is more than just fried chicken - they serve the best and freshest ingredients in a menu packed full of wonderful combinations and epic portions.

BIRD Managing Director, Daniella Kay said: “We’re delighted to be opening in Port Solent in such a great location and we’re really looking forward to welcoming lots of guests through our doors when we open in April.

“We hope BIRD can be a place for friends and family to get together, enjoy the BIRD atmosphere and fall in love with our brilliant menu that we’re famous for.”

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We are delighted that BIRD and Koh Thai are opening their restaurants here this Easter to offer our visitors a new and exciting experience and an even better dining choice. Along with our existing 12 restaurants, we are confident that we now offer our customers a fantastic choice of different cuisines in a beautiful setting.

“There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent, often with special events such as at Easter, so check our website for more details and enjoy a full day out. With free parking all day, you can stay as long as you like.

“Join us at Port Solent this Easter, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

For more information, please visit https://www.portsolent.com/

