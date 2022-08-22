Indian Restaurant in Southsea Receives Double Award Nomination

Published: 22nd August 2022 16:57

Finalists are now revealed for the 11th English Curry Awards, established to celebrate Asian talent across the UK’s Curry Industry. The awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

Among the nation’s nominees is Albert Road-based curryhouse The Akash. Not only has it been shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year, but co-owner Faz Ahmed has also been nominated for the Chef of the Year category. This finalist shortlist was determined by public vote.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for our customers,” Faz told us after receiving news of this vote. “We owe all thanks to the Portsmouth people.”

Faz also informed that he is in the process of publishing his own British-Indian cookbook, The Art of British Curry, in partnership with the University of Portsmouth.

“I hope the book will benefit the curry industry itself,” Faz said. “There’s a huge shortage of chefs at the moment. People are closing down because they can’t find the staff. This book could be a training manual alongside home cookbook.”

We won’t have to wait long to find out if The Akash will be crowned as a winner for these categories. The elegant awards ceremony take places on 22nd August 2022 at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport.

A spokesperson for the 11th English Curry Awards stated: “Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”

